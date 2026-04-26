Indians swing at Southwest Iowa Cup

CRESTON – Winterset won the boys competition and the overall title at the Southwest Iowa Cup golf tournament held Tuesday at Lakeshore Golf and Country Club in Afton and Crestmoor Golf Club in Creston. Temperatures exceeded 80 degrees, but a southerly wind of 21 mph gusting above 30 made for some challenging golf conditions.

Seven teams from the region competed in the event that began the day with the girls playing in Creston and the boys in Afton. They swapped locations for the second round of nine holes in the afternoon.

Original calculations Tuesday afternoon listed East Union as the overall winner, but tournament officials announced Wednesday that Winterset’s combined scores (437 girls and 322 boys) was the corrected winning total of 759 strokes. Mount Ayr was second at 766 followed closely by East Union at 769. Clarke combined 876 (503 for girls and 373 for boys)

Defending state champion Jaylee Shaffer of Mount Ayr was girls medalist with a 74, finishing 13 strokes ahead of runner-up Mallory Russell of Nodaway Valley at 87. Clarke’s Sophia Davis finished with a 100 behind Russell.

Winterset boys (322) also won the Tri-County Shootout trophy, an event held annually between Creston, Clarke and Winterset long before this SW Iowa Cup was started. Creston was second in that competition at 344 and Clarke third at 373.

SW Iowa Cup results

Overall scoring (boys-girls combined) — 1. Winterset 759; 2. Mount Ayr 766; 3. East Union 769; 4. Nodaway Valley 782; 5. Creston 833; 6. Lenox 845; 7. Clarke 876.

Girls team scoring (Creston-Afton) — 1. East Union 206-202 — 408; 2. (tie) Nodaway Valley 212-211 — 423 and Mount Ayr 214-209 — 423; 4. Winterset 209-228 — 437; 5. Creston 247-242 — 489; 6. Lenox 248-246 — 494; 7. Clarke 252-251 — 503.

Girls leaders — 1. Jaylee Shaffer, Mount Ayr, 74; 2. Mallory Russell, Nodaway Valley, 87; 3. Gwen Nixon, East Union, 94; 4. Kathryn Lack, East Union, 97; 5. Sophia Davis, Clarke, 100; 6. Katherine Johnston, Winterset, 100.

Boys team scoring — 1. Winterset 166-156 — 322; 2. Mount Ayr 179-164 — 343; 3. Creston 176-168 — 344; 320; 4. Lenox 182-169 — 351; 5. Nodaway Valley 178-181 — 359; 6. East Union 184-177 — 361 7. Clarke 186-187 — 373.

Boys Tri-County Shootout — 1. Winterset 310; 2. Creston 320; 3. Clarke 330.

Clarke girls results (total)

Davis – 100; Libby Winter – 132; Reagan Fry – 135; Aryanna Hewlett – 141; Macayla Hicks – 143; Emilee Boyd – 155.

Clarke boys results (total)

Cole Jacobsen – 88; Ryan Diehl – 89; Peyton Lynn – 96; Nolan Redman – 101; Kohen Poore – 105; Dwight Humphrey – 106.

At home last Monday, Davis tied for first in the girls’ triangular with 51 strokes along with Chariton’s Elsie Arnold and Knoxville’s Caelie Smith. Hicks picked up fourth with a score of 57. Fry shot a 65, Winter 69, Hewlett 70 and Boyd 78.

The boys team placed fifth of 12 teams with a score of 344 at Moravia Thursday.