Indians break PRs at home

Several Clarke Indians broke personal and season records at Thursday’s home boys meet despite placing fifth of six teams.

Nine boys saw personal bests set. In the 100m dash, Ethan Danley logged a time of 12.17 and Gavin Page 12.35. Dante Muselman added a new best of 18.37 in the 110m hurdles. The 400m had three runners place new best times: Jacob Barajas with 58.38, Cooper Taylor with 58.87 and Edwin Ramos with 1:03.72. The discus saw three new bests: Angel Torres with 124, Sawyer Shields with 108-03 and Brayden Schwery with 78-09.

Five individual and one team season bests were made at the meet. In the 100m, Joey Turpin ran a time of 12.6. Levi White had a time of 17.93 in the 110m hurdles for a season best and Zeke Lundquist a best time this season of 2:29.68 in the 800m run. In the high jump, Jayce Stowers hit a height of 5-04 and in the long jump Lincoln Hill landed at 17-08. The 4x200m relay team of Gavin, Bowen Page, Hill and Danley posted a season best of 1:40.56.

Five events medaled at the meet - White took second in both the 110m and 400m hurdles while third place finishers were Torres in the discus, Stowers in the high jump and the 4x200m relay team.

Earlier in the week at the Creston Panther Relays, Urijah Fry placed second in the 110m hurdles with a time of 16.11, while Danley picked up third in the 100m with a time of 12.17 and third in the 200m with 25.48. Four relay events placed third: 4x200m, shuttle hurdle, 4x400m and 4x800m. Overall, the team placed seventh.

Results

Team scores – Chariton 137, Van Meter 112, Creston 102, Interstate 35 89, Clarke 64, Albia 43.

100m

4. Danley, 12.17

8. Gavin, 12.35

10. Turpin, 12.6

13. Isaiah Kephas, 13.32

14. Tyson Page, 14.49

110m hurdles

2. White, 17.93

4. Muselman, 18.37

200m

9. Danley, 25.86

11. Jax Page, 26.25

12. Jared Perdomo Sanchez, 27.16

400m

6. Barajas, 58.38

7. Taylor, 58.87

11. Ramos, 1:03.72

12. Jul Zamarripa Comtreras, 1:05.95

400m hurdles

2. White, 1:06.14

4. Muselman, 1:06.94

6. Stowers, 1:08

800m

6. Lundquist, 2:29.68

9. Teagan Sullivan, 2:43.62

1600m

7. Joseph DeVore, 6:04.23

10. Zamarripa Comtreras, 6:55.82

3200m

8. Zamarripa Comtreras, 14:28.96

Discus

3. Torres, 124

8. Shields, 108-3

12. Josue Perez, 93-05

13. Schwery, 78-09

15. Wade Fisher, 71-04

16. Oneil Sigah, 70-04

18. Tony Francisco Pedro, 61-09.5

19. Christian Lagunas, 46-03

20. Alexandro Ambriz, 44-04

High jump

3. Stowers, 5-04

4. Taylor, 5-02

Long jump

4. Hill, 17-08

7. Fry, 16-10

Relays

6. 800 sprint medley, 1:50.03

7. 800 sprint medley, 2:01.24

5. 4x100m, 46.85

7. 4x100m, 49.44

3. 4x200m, 1:40.56

5.4x400m, 3:57.97

7. 4x400m, 4:37.07

5. 4x800m, 10:23.99

6. Distance medley, 4:41.16