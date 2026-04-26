Girls shuttle hurdle team number one

CRESTON – The Clarke Lady Indians placed fifth last Monday at the Panther Relays with 43 points, with one relay team placing first.

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Josie Moore, Miah Graves, Carly Savage and Finley Cooper took first with a time of 1:12.80. Cooper was the team’s single medalist as she took third in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.48.

They traveled to Eddyville Thursday where they placed seventh with 41 points. Individual medalists were Cooper in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.45 followed by Moore in third with 18.06. The 4x200m relay team took first and the 4x100m relay team third.

Creston Results

Team scores – 1. Atlantic, 179; 2. Creston, 143; 3. Mount Ayr, 101; 4. Stanton, 51; 5. Clarke, 43; 6. SWV, 35; 7. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, 18.

100m

4. Victoria Rosales, 14.21

100m hurdles

3. Cooper, 17.48

6. Moore, 18.27

200m

8. Vivian Hawxby, 31.76

10. Renata Herrera Acosta, 33.37

400m

9. Kenley Chesnut, 1:15.04

10. Julia Langille, 1:19.84

400m hurdles

6. Natalie McGaw, 1:26.23

Discus

6. Ahnyka Hewlett, 74-09

10. Scarlett Schlitz, 63-07

Long jump

5. Graves, 13-10

7. Savage, 12-08.50

Shot put

8. Hewlett, 25-10.50

9. Klaire Blackford, 24-06.50

800m sprint medley

4. 2:16.54

1600m distance medley

5. 5:50.61

4x100m relay

4. 54.67

4x200m relay

5. 2:18.82

Shuttle hurdle

1:12.80

4x400m relay

5. 5:04.26

4x800m relay

4. 13:35.31