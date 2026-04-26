Clarke tennis splits week

With two home meets last week, the Clarke boys tennis team started their season with a 7-2 loss to Saydel Monday followed by a 9-0 win over Knoxville Thursday.

Against Saydel, Carson Jones won his singles match 8-4 over Nathan Walterbach, and the doubles team of Casey and Luke Wade won their set 9-8 (7-4) over Alexander Wood and Jake Buell. Singles losses were had by Casey 8-2 to Jacob McPherren, Luke 8-5 to Wood, Easton Brokaw 8-4 to Buell, Jonathan Galvez 9-7 to Damion Nowman and Blaze Schiltz 8-2 to William Gates. Doubles teams of Brokaw and Galvez fell 8-5 to McPherren and Leland Timblin and Schlitz and Jones 8-1 to Brady Hicks and Nowman.

All singles and doubles took wins against Knoxville:

Casey v. Jude Zuck, 8-3

Luke v. Landyn Gibson, 8-3

Brokaw v. Logan Gibson, 8-2

Galvez v. Everett Schmidt, 8-1

Schlitz v. Jayden Szlachetka, 9-7

Jones v. Brady Pettyjohn, 8-6

Casey/Luke v. Landyn/Logan, 8-2

Brokaw/Galvez v. Zuck/Schmidt, 8-2

Schlitz/Jones v. Szlachetka/Pettyjohn, 8-2