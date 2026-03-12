Clarke 7th and 8th grade band solo and ensemble festival

On Feb. 26, many Clarke seventh and eighth grade band members opted to participate in the Clarke Band Solo and Ensemble Festival. These band members rehearsed their musical selections with their band teacher, Christie Stortenbecker, and performed their pieces for a judge.

This year, the judge was Oscar Ortiz, a retired band director from Chariton Middle School. He listened to all of the performances and offered positive feedback to each student, as well as suggestions for improvement. Band members earned a rating based upon their performance that night.

After the festival, each performer also received a written ballot from the judge and an award ribbon. At the end of the evening, Mr. Ortiz recognized a few students with outstanding performance awards at the festival. These special awards were earned by Hali Nelsen for her flute solo, and Rylee Rivera and Collins Readout for their clarinet/alto saxophone duet.

Outstanding performers Hali Nelsen, flute solo and Rylee Rivera and Collins Readout, clarinet/alto saxophone duet. (contributed photo Christie Stortenbecker)

Division I+ Ratings (Highly Superior)

Chloe Cockayne – clarinet solo

Sangvane Ford – clarinet solo

Dylynn Jensen – flute solo

Hali Nelsen – flute solo

Brynnley Porter – clarinet solo

Collins Readout – alto saxophone solo

Collins Readout – Bari Saxophone Solo

Nolan Shields – flute solo

Ava Surls – clarinet solo

Chloe Cockayne and Collins Readout – Clarinet and alto sax duet

Rylee Rivera and Collins Readout – Clarinet and alto sax duet

Nolan Shields and Hali Nelsen – flute duet

Citlali Torres, Rylee Nelsen and Carly Truitt – percussion trio

Division I Ratings (Excellent)

Aurora Contreras – clarinet Solo

Josue Rivera – trombone solo

Rylee Rivera – clarinet solo

Ava Surls – tenor axophone solo

Dylynn Jensen and Ellie Mumaw – alto sax and trombone duet

Josue Rivera and Logan Doss – trombone duet

Katana Ford, Malikai Utley and Haydon Brokaw – mixed trio

Ivee Lear, Audree Ahrens and Clare Hicks – flute trio

No students received Division II (Good) or III (Fair) ratings.