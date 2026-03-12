Clarke 7th and 8th grade band solo and ensemble festival

On Feb. 26, many Clarke seventh and eighth grade band members opted to participate in the Clarke Band Solo and Ensemble Festival. These band members rehearsed their musical selections with their band teacher, Christie Stortenbecker, and performed their pieces for a judge.
This year, the judge was Oscar Ortiz, a retired band director from Chariton Middle School. He listened to all of the performances and offered positive feedback to each student, as well as suggestions for improvement. Band members earned a rating based upon their performance that night.
After the festival, each performer also received a written ballot from the judge and an award ribbon. At the end of the evening, Mr. Ortiz recognized a few students with outstanding performance awards at the festival. These special awards were earned by Hali Nelsen for her flute solo, and Rylee Rivera and Collins Readout for their clarinet/alto saxophone duet.
Division I+ Ratings (Highly Superior)
Chloe Cockayne – clarinet solo
Sangvane Ford – clarinet solo
Dylynn Jensen – flute solo
Hali Nelsen – flute solo
Brynnley Porter – clarinet solo
Collins Readout – alto saxophone solo
Collins Readout – Bari Saxophone Solo
Nolan Shields – flute solo
Ava Surls – clarinet solo
Chloe Cockayne and Collins Readout – Clarinet and alto sax duet
Rylee Rivera and Collins Readout – Clarinet and alto sax duet
Nolan Shields and Hali Nelsen – flute duet
Citlali Torres, Rylee Nelsen and Carly Truitt – percussion trio
Division I Ratings (Excellent)
Aurora Contreras – clarinet Solo
Josue Rivera – trombone solo
Rylee Rivera – clarinet solo
Ava Surls – tenor axophone solo
Dylynn Jensen and Ellie Mumaw – alto sax and trombone duet
Josue Rivera and Logan Doss – trombone duet
Katana Ford, Malikai Utley and Haydon Brokaw – mixed trio
Ivee Lear, Audree Ahrens and Clare Hicks – flute trio
No students received Division II (Good) or III (Fair) ratings.