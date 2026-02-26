Clarke and Murray archers compete at Creston

CRESTON – Clarke and Murray archers traveled to Creston Feb. 21 to participate in their second-to-last tournament of the regular season.
In the bullseye tournament, Clarke’s Masan Redman placed sixth in high school boys with a score of 283 while Hunter Richman of Murray placed ninth with 281. Murray middle-schooler Hagen Mills took ninth in girls with a score of 269 while in elementary, Chase LeMastres placed ninth with 232 in boys and in girls Clarke’s Georgia Eckels took fifth with 238 and Murray’s Molly Norman sixth with 235.
In 3-D, Richman scored 286 points for fourth while Redman placed fifth with 280 points, followed by Clarke’s Landon Fry with 279 points for sixth. Mills placed eighth with 254 points and Chloe Cockayne of Clarke ninth with 253 points. In elementary boys, Clarke’s Brecken Porter placed fourth with 231 points and Cameron Lampe 10th with 201, while Murray’s LeMastres placed sixth with 219 and Lane Mumaw eighth with 213. On the girls’ side, Eckels placed fourth with 224 and Clarke’s Aubriana Houge sixth with 212.
Bullseye
High school
Redman (CL), 283
Richman (M), 281
Fry (CL), 276
Dwight Humphrey (CL), 271
Keira Mumaw (M), 271
Libby Wright (CL), 261
Alexis McDole (CL), 258
Lucas Steinbach (CL), 257
Casey Wade (CL), 254
Carson Jones (CL), 254
Ryne Kaster (CL), 251
Claire Smith (M), 245
Levi White (CL), 236
Payton Offenburger (M), 235
Joey Turpin (CL), 229
Brayden LeMastres (M), 224
Sawyer Shields (CL), 207
Jordan Davis (M), 203
Middle school
Mills (M), 269
Dillyliah Catalano (M), 268
Chloe Cockayne (CL), 263
Connor Wilkins (CL), 259
Brynnley Porter (CL), 258
Katana Ford (CL), 255
Aurora Contreras (CL), 251
Bentley Hawk (CL), 251
Jayden Lampe (CL), 249
Braiden Wells (CL), 245
Nolan Shields (CL), 230
Rylee Collins (CL), 225
Swayze Berry (M), 225
Keely Craig (M), 203
Sutton Jones (CL), 180
Paxtyn Plummer (CL), 175
Sangvane Ford (CL), 165
Chayden Schwery (CL), 163
Olivia Nelson (CL), 131
Elementary
Eckels (CL), 238
Norman (M), 235
Chase (M), 232
Cameron Lampe (CL), 225
Davyn Hawxby (CL), 218
Eleanor Brooks (CL), 217
Lane Mumaw (M), 214
Brecken Porter (CL), 209
Joella Hatfield (CL), 205
Aubriana Houge (CL), 203
Zaylani Wagner (CL), 198
Delaney Sorter (M), 173
3D
High school
Richman (M), 286
Redman (CL), 280
Fry (CL), 279
White (CL), 263
Keira (M), 253
Brayden (M), 251
Wade (CL), 251
Jones (CL), 248
Steinbach (CL), 243
Wright (CL), 237
Turpin (CL), 232
Offenburger (M), 212
Davis (M), 202
Smith (M), 187
Middle school
Dayton Howe (CL), 257
Wilkins (CL), 256
Mills (M), 254
Cockayne (CL), 253
Brynnley (CL), 237
Catalano (M), 236
Jayden (CL), 230
Wells (CL), 221
Collins (CL), 212
Katana (CL), 211
Berry (M), 208
Jones (CL), 142
Nelson (CL), 129
Elementary
Brecken (CL), 231
Eckels (CL), 224
Chase (M), 219
Lane (M), 213
Houge (CL), 212
Cameron (CL), 201
Norman (M), 188
Hawxby (CL), 170
Hatfield (CL), 168
Wagner (CL), 159