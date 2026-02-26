Clarke and Murray archers compete at Creston

CRESTON – Clarke and Murray archers traveled to Creston Feb. 21 to participate in their second-to-last tournament of the regular season.

In the bullseye tournament, Clarke’s Masan Redman placed sixth in high school boys with a score of 283 while Hunter Richman of Murray placed ninth with 281. Murray middle-schooler Hagen Mills took ninth in girls with a score of 269 while in elementary, Chase LeMastres placed ninth with 232 in boys and in girls Clarke’s Georgia Eckels took fifth with 238 and Murray’s Molly Norman sixth with 235.

In 3-D, Richman scored 286 points for fourth while Redman placed fifth with 280 points, followed by Clarke’s Landon Fry with 279 points for sixth. Mills placed eighth with 254 points and Chloe Cockayne of Clarke ninth with 253 points. In elementary boys, Clarke’s Brecken Porter placed fourth with 231 points and Cameron Lampe 10th with 201, while Murray’s LeMastres placed sixth with 219 and Lane Mumaw eighth with 213. On the girls’ side, Eckels placed fourth with 224 and Clarke’s Aubriana Houge sixth with 212.

Bullseye

High school

Redman (CL), 283

Richman (M), 281

Fry (CL), 276

Dwight Humphrey (CL), 271

Keira Mumaw (M), 271

Libby Wright (CL), 261

Alexis McDole (CL), 258

Lucas Steinbach (CL), 257

Casey Wade (CL), 254

Carson Jones (CL), 254

Ryne Kaster (CL), 251

Claire Smith (M), 245

Levi White (CL), 236

Payton Offenburger (M), 235

Joey Turpin (CL), 229

Brayden LeMastres (M), 224

Sawyer Shields (CL), 207

Jordan Davis (M), 203

Middle school

Mills (M), 269

Dillyliah Catalano (M), 268

Chloe Cockayne (CL), 263

Connor Wilkins (CL), 259

Brynnley Porter (CL), 258

Katana Ford (CL), 255

Aurora Contreras (CL), 251

Bentley Hawk (CL), 251

Jayden Lampe (CL), 249

Braiden Wells (CL), 245

Nolan Shields (CL), 230

Rylee Collins (CL), 225

Swayze Berry (M), 225

Keely Craig (M), 203

Sutton Jones (CL), 180

Paxtyn Plummer (CL), 175

Sangvane Ford (CL), 165

Chayden Schwery (CL), 163

Olivia Nelson (CL), 131

Elementary

Eckels (CL), 238

Norman (M), 235

Chase (M), 232

Cameron Lampe (CL), 225

Davyn Hawxby (CL), 218

Eleanor Brooks (CL), 217

Lane Mumaw (M), 214

Brecken Porter (CL), 209

Joella Hatfield (CL), 205

Aubriana Houge (CL), 203

Zaylani Wagner (CL), 198

Delaney Sorter (M), 173

3D

High school

Richman (M), 286

Redman (CL), 280

Fry (CL), 279

White (CL), 263

Keira (M), 253

Brayden (M), 251

Wade (CL), 251

Jones (CL), 248

Steinbach (CL), 243

Wright (CL), 237

Turpin (CL), 232

Offenburger (M), 212

Davis (M), 202

Smith (M), 187

Middle school

Dayton Howe (CL), 257

Wilkins (CL), 256

Mills (M), 254

Cockayne (CL), 253

Brynnley (CL), 237

Catalano (M), 236

Jayden (CL), 230

Wells (CL), 221

Collins (CL), 212

Katana (CL), 211

Berry (M), 208

Jones (CL), 142

Nelson (CL), 129

Elementary

Brecken (CL), 231

Eckels (CL), 224

Chase (M), 219

Lane (M), 213

Houge (CL), 212

Cameron (CL), 201

Norman (M), 188

Hawxby (CL), 170

Hatfield (CL), 168

Wagner (CL), 159