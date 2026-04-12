Clarke Schools to end year early

Summer is going to start a little bit sooner for Clarke students. The Clarke district received a welcome surprise Friday afternoon, as the school announced they will be finishing the 2025-26 school year earlier than expected.

With the last day of the year originally scheduled for Thursday, May 28 with a three-hour early dismissal, classes will now dismiss at their regular time on Friday, May 22, pending no weather cancellations between now and then.

In an email, the school said the adjustment was made to allow time for “important end-of-year and summer preparations,” as elementary teachers will begin packing up their classrooms for a summer-long construction project to include “HVAC upgrades, painting, classroom updates, new carpet and lighting improvements.” Teachers at the secondary campus will use the time to work on next school year.

According to the previously published calendar, ending on May 22 will mark 1,107.8 student hours, meeting the state minimum requirement of 1,080 hours. With school ending May 28, student hours would be 1,125.