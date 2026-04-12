Let creativity shine

As work continues on an epic Fourth of July in honor of Osceola’s 175th birthday and America’s 250th, Osceola Chamber Main Street has several ways for citizens to be a part of the historic celebration. One of those is by way of a recent initiative - the downtown Alleyway Naming Project.

The project seeks to name the alleyways on the north, east and west sides of the downtown square. The alleys will feature custom-made metal archways that will be welded by students at Clarke High School and designed by members of the OCMS Design Committee.

“We’re looking for names that reflect Osceola’s history and character, honoring trailblazers, influential individuals, notable businesses, historic events and meaningful moments,” OCMS Executive Director Ashleigh Eckels said.

Suggestions can be submitted online at: bit.ly/4cq6ljI.

Mosaic tiles

There are still plenty of tiles for sale for the community-mosaic project. The finished mosaic will feature approximately 600 hand-painted tiles by community members and join pre-painted tiles to complete a 12-feet by 8-feet, 864 tile mural of two hands forming a heart shape in front of a colorful American flag. The mosaic will hang on the north side of Family Eye Care’s building, 110 S. Fillmore St.

So far, about 150 tiles have been purchased and turned back in, with more waiting for people to put their creations on.

“Leave your mark — literally! Paint a tile and become part of our community masterpiece,” Eckels said.

Tile kits are available at the OCMS office, 115 E. Washington St., for $25. They include a tile, two paintbrushes and eight paint colors.

OCMS is offering special tile kit prices at an April 25 paint party event at Your Sweet Pickins with kits for just $10. They can either be painted during the event that will run 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or taken home and returned to the OCMS office. Kits will also be on sale at the annual plant sale May 3 at the Clarke County Historical Museum for $10.

The final date to turn in painted tiles is June 1. The completed mosaic will be unveiled during the July 4 festivities.

4th of July shirts

Also needed for community input is the design of the official 4th of July t-shirt.

“This is our biggest Fourth of July celebration yet, and we want the design to reflect the pride, creativity and spirit of our entire community,” Eckels said.

The original design should play to the theme of “Big Birthday Bash: America 250 & Osceola 175.” The winning design will be featured on the t-shirts, the designer will receive a free shirt and $50 in Diggin’ Downtown bucks.

The deadline for designs is May 1, and they should be submitted to: ocmsevent@osceolaia.net.

“Let your creativity shine and be part of this historic celebration,” OCMS Events Coordinator Leslie Torres said.