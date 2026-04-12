Impersonation case headed to court

OST staff report

A Murray man is accused of impersonating a Clarke County Supervisor in a phone call that took place in September with a jury trial scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at the Clarke County Courthouse.

According to court documents, at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2025, Mark D. Johnson called the Taylor County Auditor’s Office to request information about former Taylor County Engineer Justin Savage, who currently serves as Decatur County Engineer and is shared with Clarke County.

According to the Taylor County Auditor, Johnson identified himself as Dean, a Clarke County supervisor from Murray; Dean Robins, of Murray, currently serves as District 1 Supervisor. Johnson is alleged to have been provided information during his call with the auditor.

On Jan. 23, Clarke County Attorney Johanna Olson filed trial information against Johnson on the charge of impersonating a public official, an aggravated misdemeanor offense, citing Johnson did hold himself out to be an elected official of Clarke County, Iowa, having no authority to do so.

A motion for a special prosecutor was filed the same day by Olson, stating the victim in the matter has a close working relationship with the Clarke County Attorney’s Office and as such Olson would like to avoid any appearance of conflict of interest. Olson wrote she had contacted Warren County Assistant Attorney Alex Crabb who would be willing and able to prosecute the matter. The state’s motion for a special prosecutor was granted.

During arraignment Feb. 5, Johnson’s attorney filed a plea of not guilty with respect to all charges, and did not waive a speedy trial.

A motion in limine, a pretrial request of a judge to “exclude, limit or include specific evidence or arguments before a trial begins,” was filed by Johnson’s attorney to exclude or limit the following: character evidence/prior bad acts, hearsay testimony and testimony without personal knowledge, outcome of prior litigation between defendant and Clarke County, ultimate fact opinion as to guilt or innocence, sequestration of the State’s witnesses and miscellaneous exclusions.

Gaming Commission impersonation

In an unrelated case, an Olathe, Kansas, man is also accused of impersonating a public official in an alleged Feb. 23 incident.

According to an Osceola Police report, Anthony J. Groff had visited Lakeside Hotel Casino on Feb. 23 where he approached two casino staff members and complained about the payouts on slot machines. During the interaction, Groff claimed he was with the “Gaming Commission” and alluded to possible action being taken against the casino; the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission regulates casino licenses, safety standards and compliance with state laws. Groff later approached a security officer and called the table games shift manager, both times stating he was with the gaming commission and making similar statements to possible action being taken against Lakeside.

A warrant was issued for Goff’s arrest Feb. 25 with bond set at $2,000 cash only. Groff was arrested March 23 at the Clarke County Law Enforcement Center and released on bond the same day.

Groff waived a preliminary hearing and will be held to answer in further proceedings.