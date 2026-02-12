Panthers roll past Clarke, 80-42

CRESTON – The Creston boys wasted no time in establishing control of their senior night matchup with Clarke last Monday night.

The Panthers raced to a 7-0 lead in the first 1:11 of the game on the way to an 80-42 victory over the Indians. Creston made a season-high 16 3-pointers in 33 attempts (48.5%) in the non-conference rout of a Clarke squad that fell to 4-14.

When Creston’s Nathan Carroll banked in a 30-foot 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer, Creston was comfortably in front, 21-7 and guard Rhett Driskell already had 10 of his game-high 28 points. It was a career high for the 6-3 junior.

Four Panthers combined for a barrage of five 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the second quarter, extending the Panther lead to 40-11. From there, Creston head coach Bryce Schafer liberally used his bench. A total of 10 Panthers scored in the game, with seven of those making at least one 3-pointer.

The state’s 35-point running clock mercy rule went into effect five minutes into the third quarter when one of five 3-pointers by Driskell in the game made it a 66-30 lead before going on to win the contest 80-42.

Ryan Diehl put up 15 points that included three triples while all of Jordyn Deleon Elias’ nine points came from made 3-pointers. Diehl led the team rebounds with 10, helped by Deleon Elias with four and Ethan Danley with three.

CLARKE (42) — Totals (FG FT PTS) — 17 2-3 42. Ryan Diehl 5 2-2 15, Jordyn Deleon Elias 3 0-0 9, Ethan Danley 4 0-0 8, Peyton Lynn 3 0-0 6, Bryce Giza 1 0-1 2, Casey Wade 1 0-0 2. 3-point goals — 6-23 (Diehl 3, Deleon Elias 3). FG shooting — 17-55 (30.9 percent). Rebounds — 28 (Diehl 10, Deleon Elias 4, Danley 3). Assists — 11 (Diehl 4, Giza 3). Steals — 4 (Diehl 1, Deleon Elias 1, White 1, Cook 1). Turnovers — 10. Team fouls — 8. Fouled out — None.

CRESTON (80) — Totals — (FG FT PTS) 31 2-4 80. Rhett Driskell 11 1-2 28, Cael Barton 4 0-0 11, CT Stalker 4 0-0 9, Nathan Carroll 3 0-0 9, Jaxson Jondle 3 0-0 8, Ayden Purdum 2 0-0 4, Landyn Scherer 1 1-2 4, Tanner Ray 1 0-0 3, Brodie Pashek 1 0-0 2, Baret Lane 1 0-0 2. 3-point goals — 16-33 (Driskell 5, Barton 3, Carroll 3, Jondle 2, Stalker 1, Ray 1, Scherer 1). FG shooting — 31-58 (53.4 percent). Rebounds — 29 (Driskell 7, Barton 78, Purdum 3). Assists — 23 (Stalker 6, Carroll 5, Barton 3, Ray 3). Steals — 8 (Driskell 2, Barton 2). Turnovers — 7. Team fouls — 12. Fouled out — None.

The Indians flipped the script Tuesday night at home against Cardinal taking a 73-55 win on senior night. Sophomore Bryce Giza had his highest scoring game of the season with 18 points including five triples; Giza had four steals and one block. Deleon Elias totaled 12 points with six assists, four steals and two rebounds while Peyton Lynn had 12 points with four rebounds, one assist and one steal. With 15 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals Diehl made nine points. Casey Wade made six rebounds and Danley four rebounds.

Clarke ended the week with a 70-59 loss on the road at Chariton.

Lynn made 26 points for the Indians with seven of 11 3-points made with Deleon Elias scoring 16 points. Diehl had 11 points in the contest, Danley four and Giza two. Diehl hit double-digit rebounds and assists with 11 and 10 respectively while Danley made five rebounds. With four team steals, two were made by Deleon Elias and one apiece by Lynn and Diehl.