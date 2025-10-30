Clarke stopped in Round 1

RED OAK – The No. 3 Red Oak Lady Tigers (36-2) took down the Clarke Lady Indians 3-0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-8) in three quick sets last Tuesday in the Class 3A region 4 quarterfinal.

While Clarke earned the first point of set one, Red Oak quickly took an 11-point lead 15-4. After closing the gap to just a 10 point deficit, Red Oak put themselves further ahead 18-6. A service error by the home team brought the ball and point over to Clarke, but powerful, jumping attacks by the Tigers hampered the Indians who closed out the set.

Taking another early lead in the second set, Clarke narrowed it to within three points before falling behind 14-4. For each point Clarke added to their score, Red Oak added three or more. An ace serve by Maddie Youngs and two hits by Reagan Fry added points for Clarke, but not enough to overcome their opponents.

Red Oak roared up to a fast 6-0 lead to start the third set, continuing to throw Clarke off with attacks that were unreturnable and blocks at the net. The set ended with a Red Oak win, earning their game point on an infraction call.