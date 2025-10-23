Mustangs miss overtime 2-pt conversion in loss

SEYMOUR – In a game hampered by rain that included a 30-minute lightning delay, the Murray Mustangs fell to the Seymour Warriors for the first time since 2002 in a 37-36 overtime loss.

Down 30-28 with just under four minutes left in the contest, a Warrior’s attempted kickoff return was tackled by AJ Clarke at their 5-yard line.

With no gain on first-and-10, on second down, Seymour’s quarterback was chased into the end zone where he was taken down for a safety by Ace Neisemier, tying the game 30-30. Both team’s quarterbacks faced one interception apiece in the remaining 3:30 of play to send the game into overtime.

Final fight

With Murray up first, a handoff from Keegan Chew to Sam Romero had him in for a 10-yard touchdown. Trying for the extra 2, Chew was taken down before he could reach the end zone.

Holding the Warriors on their first two downs, the third down found Gage Jellison wide open near the 2-yard line and in to tie the game 36-36. Opting for a point after attempt, a kick by Gage Collis was up and good to secure Seymour the win.

The first quarter of the game went scoreless before Seymour scored first in the beginning of the second quarter with Murray able to block the point after attempt. Murray responded with a touchdown of their own moments later, helped closer to the goal with a personal foul on Seymour to gain 15 yards.

A quarterback keeper had Chew in for a 26-yard touchdown; Chew rushed the ball 17 times in the game for 56 yards, resulting in three touchdowns. On passing, he passed for 48 yards with four of 14 attempts successful.

A 2-point conversion attempt carried by Nolan Gannon fell short, but a facemask penalty on Seymour allowed the Mustangs to replay the attempt, and this time the pass to Gannon made it in.

Mustangs catch up

On their next possession Chew was sacked for a loss and threw an interception, Seymour taking back the lead 14-8.

A fumble on a Mustang carry was recovered by Seymour at Murray’s 4-yard line. A subsequent offsides call against the Mustangs moved the Warriors up 2 yards and in for a touchdown with a successful run after.

On second down, Chew ran the ball for a 6-yard touchdown, with a pass to Jaxon Darby putting Murray just 6 points behind Seymour 22-16.

In the third quarter at their own 25-yard line, a snap to Chew flew over his head. He fell on the ball at the goal line, where he was met by Seymour for a safety.

A 7-yard touchdown by Seymour in the fourth with a failed 2-point attempt was answered by Murray as Gannon ran in for a 9-yard touchdown; a 2-point conversion failed.

With about seven minutes left in the game, lightning sent both teams off of the field for 30 minutes. Back into play, Chew scored from 6-yards; the 2-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

Friday’s game ended Murray’s 2025 football season 2-6 overall and 2-4 in the district.

Game stats

Seymour 37, Murray 36

TEAM STATS

SEY 6 6 6 8

MUR 16 12 22 0

MUR SEY

Rushes-yards 35-45 36-78

Passing 4-14-2 10-20-1

Passing yards 48 104

Total yards 193 182

Punts-avg. 3-37.7 5-33.6

Fumbles lost 2-1 1-0

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING – MUR: Keegan Chew 17-56, 3 TD; Sam Romero 4-8, 1 TD; Wylee Wright 1-1; Nolan Gannon 12-106, 1 TD. SEY: Tucker Young 6-3, 1 TD; Drayden Miller 12-10; Brody Young 9-19, 1 TD; Gavyn Jellison 1-9, 1 TD; Gage Jellison 9-55, 1 TD.

PASSING – MUR: Chew 4-14 for 48 yards, 2 INT. SEY: Young 9-20 for 112 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; Callon Spurgeon 2-2 for 6 yards.

RECEIVING – MUR: Keaton Brammer 2-7; AJ Clarke 1-33; Jaxon Darby 1-8. SEY: Miller 1-13; Young 2-6; Gavyn 1-25; Gage Collis 1-7; Gage 6-67, 1 TD.

TACKLES (TOTAL-SOLO) – MUR: Clarke 4-3; Darby 5-5; Romero 6 ½-6; Wright 10-8; Gannon 10-8; Wyatt Patton 4 ½-2; Grady Mongar ½-0; Brock Heaberlin ½-0; Ace Neisemier 6-5. SEY: Miller 7 ½-5; Chase Power 5-4; Young 5-5; Gavyn 4 ½-4; Collis 10 ½-8; Kipton Liggett 3 ½-2; Spurgeon 6-6.

TACKLES FOR LOSS – MUR: Romero 1 ½; Darby 2; Wright 2 ½; Gannon 4; Patton 1; Mongar ½; Neisemier 4 ½. SEY: Miller 2; Young 1; Collis 1; Liggett 1 ½; Spurgeon 3.

SACKS – MUR: Neisemier 1. SEY: Miller ½; Young 1; Collis ½.

FUMBLE RECOVERIES – MUR: 0. SEY: Power 1.

INTERCEPTIONS – MUR: Clarke 1. SEY: Gage 2.

PUNTING – MUR: Chew 3-113. SEY: Young 5-168.

2PT CONVERSION – MUR: Darby 1; Gannon 1. SEY: Miller 2.