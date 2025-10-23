Clarke football ends season at Van Meter

VAN METER – Facing the 2024 Class 2A state runner-up Van Meter Bulldogs, the Clarke Indians fell 49-7 in their last game of the regular season, their single touchdown coming late in the fourth quarter on a bad snap.

Having to contend with a large defensive line all evening, VM substitutions allowed Clarke to make plays down the field deeper in Bulldog territory. Gaining possession on a turnover with just under eight minutes left in the game, handoffs from quarterback Ryan Diehl to Urijah Fry and Javier Munoz moved the Indians from midfield down to the 15-yard line.

At the Bulldogs’ 3-yard line, a snap to Diehl bounced off his leg but was recovered by Fry who ran it in for the Indian’s lone touchdown of the night. Fry carried the ball 21 times for a total of 93 yards.

Receiving the opening kickoff, the Indians had to punt on fourth down after only gaining a handful of yards. In just three minutes of opening play, VM made up 65 yards and were in for their first of six touchdowns; they put up 14 more points in the first quarter.

The first pass of the second quarter from Diehl intended for Munoz was intercepted by VM. On the night, Diehl had one completion of 10 pass attempts for 19 yards, caught by Ethan Danley.

A fifth touchdown by VM brought them to 35-0 for a running clock, and they closed out the second quarter with another touchdown.

Second half

The Indians only allowed one touchdown by the Bulldogs in the second half.

Both teams suffered fumbles of slick balls that were recovered by the opposing team. With Clarke’s fumble recovery, they made up yardage lost on their fumble and more, starting at VM’s 24-yard line and the deepest they had made it all game.

With 2:18 left in the game, VM received the kickoff and took a knee twice to end the game.

Fry led the team in tackles with 5.5 total including four solo tackles and four tackles for loss. Bowen Page added four total tackles that included three solos, Munoz and Danley two solos each and one solo apiece by Jared Perdomo Sanchez and Drake Wright.

Clarke ends their regular season 2-6 overall and 0-4 in the district. While the Indians will not be making an appearance in the playoffs, they host West Central Valley tomorrow night.

Game stats

Van Meter 49, Clarke 7

TEAM STATS

VM 21 21 7 0

CL 0 0 0 7

CL VM

Rushes-yards 34-139 23-260

Passing 1-10-1 9-12-0

Passing yards 19 139

Total yards 158 399

Punts-avg. 3-38.3 0-0

Fumbles lost 4-1 3-1

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING – CL: Urijah Fry 21-93, 1 TD; Javier Munoz 10-40; Ryan Diehl 3-7. VM: Lexon Blevins 1-15, 1 TD; Landyn Ayers 1-(-2); Henry Lounsbury 5-27, 1 TD; Keenan Lundy 4-25; Cael Stodola 1-2; Christian Williams 11-203, 4 TD.

PASSING – CL: Diehl 1/10 for 19 yards. VM: Lounsbury 7-9 for 121 yards, 1 TD; Lundy 2-3 for 18 yards.

RECEIVING – CL: Ethan Danley 1-19. VM: Andon Watson 2-56; Carsen Reynolds 1-10; Drew Rhodes 1-3; Brayden Fennessey 2-29; Quinton Hall 1-8; Christian Williams 2-33, 1 TD.

TACKLES (TOTAL-SOLO) – CL: Fry 5 ½-4; Bowen Page 4-3; Munoz 3 ½-2; Danley 2-2; Azahel Herrera 1/2-0; Rafael Avalos ½-0; Jared Perdomo Sanchez 1 ½-1; John Sanga 1/2-0; Lincoln Hill 1-0; Drake Wright 1-1; Darien Martinez ½-0. VM: Holden Buse 1 ½-1; Adam Boeck 5-5; Rhodes 1-1; Kyler Krusemark 3-1; Ayers ½-0; Lounsbury ½-0; Drake White 1-1; Layton Fannon 1-0; Stodola 2-1; Williams 3 ½-2; Adam Glade 4-2; Ben Boyd 2-1; Sally Tinkey 2 ½-1; Luke Steinfeldt ½-0; Taejen Speltz 1 ½-1; Keaton Mennen 2-1; Cody Deemr 1 ½-1; TJ Parker 1-0; Easton Baker 1 ½-0; Ryder Vogel ½-0.

TACKLES FOR LOSS – CL: Fry 4.

FUMBLE RECOVERIES/FORCED – CL: Sanga 1. VM: Speltz 1; Baker 7.

INTERCEPTIONS – CL: 0. VM: Buse 1.

PUNTING – CL: Avalos 3-115. VM: 0.