Clarke baseball season recap

With summer ball done for both Clarke and Murray schools, take a look back at the baseball and softball teams’ seasons. Editor’s note: Each team will be featured individually in coming weeks.

The Clarke Indians baseball team finished their season last July 14 at Harlan in the substrate Round 2, falling 2-12. Their season record came to 11-23, going 6-5 in the South Central Conference. In class 3A, the Indians’ record was 3-10.

Of home games played, Clarke won 6 of 9, and won 4 of 13 away games. They ranked 203 in all class ELO ranking and 146 in schedule rank.

The varsity team consisted of 15 players, with five seniors, three juniors, one sophomore, four freshmen and two eighth-graders.

In total, the Indians made 229 hits with 161 runs, 121 RBIs, 231 strikeouts, stole 142 bases of 155 attempts, 217 assists in the field, 640 put outs, 15 thrown out base steals of 108 attempts, pitched 216.2 innings, throwing 3,611 times against 885 opponents allowing 250 hits, 195 runs, 140 errors and striking out 153. At bat, the team’s overall batting average was .264 with a .370 on base percentage. Overall opponent batting average was .282.

Individual player stat highlights:

Seth Oswald, Sr., third base/pitcher: 105 at bats, 48 hits, 25 runs, 19 RBIs, 23 of 24 stolen bases, 31 assists, 42 put outs, 2-5 pitching record with 52 strike outs.

Eli Fry, Sr., outfield: 98 times at bat, 40 hits, 20 runs, 11 RBIs, 22 of 25 stolen bases, 43 put outs.

Brock Watson, Sr., outfield/pitcher: 97 at bats, 39 hits, 31 runs, one home-run, 18 RBIs, 32 of 33 stolen bases, 60 put outs, 1-4 pitching record.

Deegan Neese, Sr., catcher: 97 times at bat, 21 hits, 12 runs, 12 RBIs, 18 of 20 stolen bases, 15 assists, 146 put outs, 15 thrown out stealing.

Joey Turpin, Fr., catcher/outfield: 90 times at bat, 16 hits, 19 runs, 11 of 12 stolen bases, 44 put outs, 0-1 pitching record.

Casey Wade, Jr., first base: 65 times at bat, 12 RBIs, 2 of 2 stolen bases, 171 put outs.

Bryce Giza, Fr., shortstop/pitcher: 85 times at bat, 20 hits, 10 runs, 20 RBIs, 10 of 11 stolen bases, 61 assists, 43 put outs, 5-2 pitching record with 29 strike outs.

Gauge Gaskill, 08, utility: 92 times at bat, 22 hits, 16 runs, 16 RBIs, 11 of 14 stolen bases, 35 assists, 30 put outs, 1-3 pitching record with 24 strike outs.

Nash Bishop, Sr., outfield/pitcher: 2 of 2 stolen bases, 0-1 pitching record.

Ethan Danley, So., first base/pitcher: 3 of 3 stolen bases, 17 put outs.

Luke Wade, 08, outfield: 5 of 6 stolen bases,

Cole Jacobsen, Fr., pitcher/second base: 1 of 1 stolen bases, 43 assists, 27 put outs, 2-5 pitching record.

Game results

17-2 win over Central Decatur

3-1 win over East Union

2-3 loss to Martensdale-St Marys

3-4 loss to EBF

4-2 win over EBF

0-10 loss to Pella Christian

3-11 loss to Chariton

4-10 loss to Chariton

2-8 loss to Centerville

3-1 win over Davis County

0-8 loss to Davis County

4-5 loss to Mount Ayr

2-6 loss to Cardinal

0-9 loss to Knoxville

1-4 loss to Knoxville

1-4 loss to EBF

6-8 loss to Creston

2-12 loss to Creston

5-12 loss to Albia

4-2 win over Albia

9-12 loss to Davis County

8-10 loss to Centerville

20-2 win over Centerville

6-4 win over Chariton

11-9 win over Des Moines North

1-4 loss to Cardinal

4-3 win over Cardinal

1-2 loss to Knoxville

11-1 win over Perry

6-7 loss to Albia

6-8 loss to Newton

4-11 loss to Winterset

6-1 win over Creston

2-12 loss to Harlan Community.