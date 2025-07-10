Mustangs fall in first round of substate play

A loss Saturday at Afton ended Murray’s run for state as the East Union Eagles won 7-6.

A close game the first five innings, Afton scored three runs in the first inning with Murray making none. The tables turned over the next three innings, with Murray scoring one in the second, two in the third and again in the fourth with Afton holding on at three total.

Murray’s two-point lead going into the sixth was flipped as Afton made four. Despite Murray’s best attempts, they were only able to score once with Afton taking the win.

Wylee Wright, Wyatt Patton, AJ Clarke, Nolan Gannon, Ace Neisemeir and Ram Romero scored one run each for the team. Of 28 times at bat, there were 14 strike outs.

Bryson Fuller pitched the majority of the game, throwing 90 pitches against 30 opponents. He allowed six hits, seven runs, three errors, four walks, one hit batter, two sacrifices and struck out two.

Earlier in the week, Murray had won by one point over Moulton Udell, lost by one to Central Decatur and lost 9-4 to Twin Cedars.

The Mustangs ended their season 5-13.

July 1: Murray 18, Moulton-Udell 17

MURRAY (18) 3-6-0-4-2-2-1

38 AB, 18 R, 14 H, 10 1B, 3 2B, 1 HR, 15 RBI, 7 BB, 1 HBP, 5 ROE, 5 SO, 2 SBA/SB, 5 A, 10 PO, 4 E, 5 SBA, 7.0 IP, 158 PC, 45 OAB, 10 H, 17 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 4 HB, 11 SO.

MOULTON-UDELL (17) 2-0-0-12-0-3-0

34 AB, 17 R, 13 H, 10 1B, 2 2B, 1 3B, 15 RBI, 7 BB, 4 HBP, 1 ROE, 12 SO, 6 SBA/SB, 4 A, 18 PO, 1 E, 13 SBA, 6.0 IP, 157 PC, 36 OAB, 17 H, 18 R, 16 ER, 9 B, 1 HB, 5 SO.

July 2: Central Decatur 12, Murray 11

MURRAY (11) 0-3-1-1-1-3-2-0

31 AB, 11 R, 8 H, 8 1B, 5 RBI, 9 BB, 1 HBP, 1 ROE, 4 SO, 14 SBA/13 SB, 4 A, 124 PC, 44 OAB, 3 H, 12 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 5 HB, 1 SAC, 10 SO.

CENTRAL DECATUR (12) 2-4-0-1-4-0-1

July 3: Twin Cedars 9, Murray 4

MURRAY (4) 0-3-0-0-1-0-0

26 AB, 4 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 8 BB, 1 ROE, 8 SO, 4 A, 12 PO, 5 E, 2 SBA, 6.0 IP, 108 PC, 34 OAB, 7 H, 9 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 HB, 6 SO.

TWIN CEDARS (9) 2-4-2-1-0-0-0

27 AB, 9 R, 11H, 9 1B, 2 2B, 8 RBI, 4 BB, 3 HBP, 6 SO, 3 SBA/SB, 10 A, 21 PO, 4 SBA, 7.0 IP, 127 PC, 34 OAB, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 9 BB, 7 SO.

July 5: East Union 7, Murray 6

MURRAY (6) 0-1-2-2-0-0-1

28 AB, 6 R, 6 H, 6 1B, 2 RBI, 6 BB, 1 HBP, 1 ROE, 14 SO, 2 SBA/SB, 8 A, 15 PO, 2 E, 3 SBA, 7.0 IP, 102 PC, 32 OAB, 6 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 HB, 1 SAC, 3 SO.

EAST UNION (7) 3-0-0-0-0-4-0

25 AB, 7 R, 7 H, 5 1B, 2 2B, 6 RBI, 1 SAC, 5 BB, 1 HBP, 1 ROE, 3 SO, 3 SBA/SB, 4 A, 21 PO, 1 E, 2 SBA, 7.0 IP, 138 PC, 28 OAB, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 1 HB, 14 SO.