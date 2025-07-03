Murray girls go 3-0

The Lady Mustangs faced off against the Central Decatur Cardinals Monday at Leon, winning 8-0 in five innings.

Putting up runs for the Mustangs were Maliya Berry and Paisley VanWinkle with two each, with one apiece from Leah Frederick, Aylah Miller, Karina Romero and Gracie Mathes. With eight runs batted in, Murray only struck out three times.

Pitcher Madison Henrichs only allowed three hits on 55 pitches, and struck out five.

At Seymour Wednesday for a game postponed from earlier in the month, the Lady Mustangs took down the Lady Warriors 9-4. Murray ran six across home plate in the first inning to the Warriors’ one, followed by two in the second and final one in the fourth; no runs were made in the sixth or seventh innings.

Keirsten Klein had three runs in the game, one each from Frederick, Miller, VanWinkle and Mathes, with two from Romero including one homerun. The team had nine runs batted in and nine strike outs. Of 21 putouts in the field, VanWinkle had eight.

Berry and Henrichs shared pitching duties. They threw 147 total that resulted in just six hits and four runs. They allowed seven walks and struck out four.

Friday’s game was played at Lamoni, with the Mustangs cinching a narrow win 5-4.

The Lady Demons held a one-point lead over the Lady Mustangs at the end of the second inning and through the third. Murray scored one run in both the fourth and fifth, while Lamoni was unable to score again in the game.

Romero hit another home run for the team, making that one of her two runs; she had two runs batted in. Keirsten Klein, Berry and VanWinkle had one run each. Only four players struck out during the game. Pitcher Henrichs threw 120 pitches that resulted in just six hits and struck out seven.

The softball game at Mormon Trail was canceled.

June 23: Murray 8, Central Decatur 0

MURRAY (8) 2-0-2-0-4-0

27 AB, 8 R, 10 H, 8 1B, 2 2B, 8 RBI, 2 BB, 1 HBP, 3 SO, 3 A, 18 PO, 5.0 IP, 55 PC, 18 OAB, 3 H, 5 SO.

CENTRAL DECATUR (0)

18 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 ROE, 5 SO, 1 SBA/SB, 4 A, 15 PO, 6 E, 5.0 IP, 70 PC, 27 OAB, 7 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 HB, 3 SO.

June 25: Murray 9, Seymour 4

MURRAY (9) 6-2-0-1-0-0-0

36 AB, 9 R, 15 H, 10 1B, 4 2B, 4 2B, 1 HR, 9 RBI, 1 BB, 9 SO, 12 A, 21 PO, 3 E, 7.0 IP, 147, 35 OAB, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 4 SO.

SEYMOUR (4) 1-0-2-0-1-0-0

28 AB, 4 R, 7 H, 7 1B, 3 RBI, 7 BB, 1 ROE, 4 SO, 1 SBA/SB, 5 A, 21 PO, 5 E, 1 TOS/2 SBA, 7.0 IP, 109 PC, 25 OAB, 13 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO.

MURRAY (5) 0-3-0-1-1-0-0

32 AB, 5 R, 11 H, 6 1B, 4 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 4 BB, 2 ROE, 4 SO, 1 SBA/SB, 5 A, 21 PO, 7 E, 1 SBA, 7.0 IP, 120 PC, 34 OAB, 6 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 7 SO.

LAMONI (4) 0-4-0-0-0-0-0

33 AB, 4 R, 11 H, 7 1B, 2 3B, 1 3B, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 1 ROE, 7 S0, 9 A, 21 PO, 5 E, 1 TOS, 7.0 IP, 97 PC, 36 OAB, 10 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO.