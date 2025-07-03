Clarke softball falls in two games

On the road Monday, Clarke softball fell 8-5 to Centerville in seven innings.

Neither team scored any runs until the third inning, where both put up three runs. Clarke made two in the fifth and Centerville three, with the home team making another two in the sixth; Clarke would have no more in the game.

Maisy McCoy had two runs, Miah Graves and Claire Jacobsen one each and a home run hit from Reese Shaw earned her one run.

The Lady Indians had 10 strike outs.

In the field, first-baseman Maddie Youngs had seven put outs of the team’s 18 and Shaw threw out one attempted base steal.

Pitcher Abbi Nash threw 89 pitches of which 13 were hit, six errors, one ball and she struck out three.

Thursday’s home game against Albia saw the game split in two, as rain necessitated stopping early with the game picked back up Friday.

The Lady Indians scored just once in the game, which they lost 7-1.

McCoy scored the team’s single run in the first inning, batted in by Graves.

One sacrifice hit was made by Youngs, and both McCoy and Jacobsen advanced on hit by pitches.

Batters for the Lady Indians were struck out 13 times.

The games against Newton and Des Moines North were canceled.

June 23: Centerville 8, Clarke 5

CLARKE (5) 0-0-3-0-2-0-0

28 AB, 5 R, 7 H, 4 1B, 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 10 SO, 8 A, 18 PO, 1 E, 1 TOS, 6.0 IP, 89, 30 OAB, 13 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.

CENTERVILLE (8)

30 AB, 8 R, 13 H, 12 1B, 1 2B, 7 RBI, 1 BB, 3 SO, 5 SBA/4 SB, 4 A, 21 PO, 7.0 IP, 29 OAB, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO.

CLARKE (1) 1-0-0-0-0-0-0

22 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 SAC, 1 BB, 2 HBP, 13 SO, 4 A, 21 PO, 1 E, 7.0 IP, 109 PC, 33 OAB, 11 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.

ALBIA (7) 0-2-1-0-0-0-4

30 AB, 8 R, 10 H, 7 1B, 3 2B, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 1 HBP, 1 ROE, 3 SO, 1 A, 21 PO, 1 E, 7.0 IP, 97 PC, 25 OAB, 3 H, 9 SO.