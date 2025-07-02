Regional play begins

The Iowa High School Boys and Girls Associations last week released the brackets for softball and baseball postseason play. Season records are as of June 30.

Clarke softball (5-12) will play at Monroe against Albia (21-1) at 7 p.m. July 10. The winner will play at 7 p.m. July 12 at Clarinda against the winner of Fairfield (15-14) v. Davis County (13-7).

Murray softball (11-6) skips the first round of play. They will play at 7 p.m. July 9 against the winner of Lenox (10-11) v. East Mills (3-15). The location is to be determined.

Clarke baseball (8-17) plays Creston (16-10) at 7 p.m. July 11 at Creston. The winner plays July 14 against the winner of Harlan Community (18-8) v. Atlantic (6-13).

Murray baseball (4-9) plays at 7 p.m. July 5 at Afton against East Union (8-12). The winner plays July 8 against the winner of Southwest Valley (9-8) v. Earlham (8-15).