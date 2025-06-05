Indians go 1-for-5 in week two

At home last Tuesday, the Clarke Indians hosted Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in a double-header match-up. While EBF took game one 4-3, the Indians came back to win the second game 4-2.

Game one saw Deegan Neese, Gauge Gaskill and Joey Turpin have one run each. The team had five hits overall - two from Seth Oswald and one each from Gaskill, Brock Watson and Ethan Danley. Watson, Gaskill, Oswald, Neese and Turpin each had one stolen base; Luke Wade had a stolen base attempt. On defense, Neese threw out one Rocket for stealing and allowed five.

Tayton Dudney pitched 2.1 innings, throwing 40 pitches against 10 opponents; he allowed four hits and had one walk. Cole Jacobsen pitched for 4.2 innings, with 87 throws and 21 opponents. He allowed four hits, four runs, one error, three walks, one hit batter and struck out four.

In game two, Turpin, Oswald, Watson and Giza accounted for the four runs. Six bases were stolen - one each by Watson, Oswald, Neese, Turpin, Giza and Wade, with one attempt made by Gaskill. Nesse threw out one base stealing attempt and had five putouts total of the team’s 13; Watson and Oswald had three each with Turpin and Giza each having one. Giza pitched the 7 inning game, throwing 91 times against 26 opponents. He allowed four hits, two runs, three walks and struck out five.

Game 1

CLARKE: 1-0-0-0-2-0-0

Neese: 2 AB, 1 R, 1 HBP, 2 SO, 1 SB, 1 A, 7 PO, 1 TOS, 5 SBA. Gaskill: 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 HBP, 1 SO, 1 SB, 3 A, 1 E. Oswald: 3 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 SB, 1 PO. Watson: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SO, 1 SB, 3 PO. Bryce Giza: 3 AB, 2 A, 1 PO. Jacobsen: 3 AB, 3 A, 4.2 IP, 87 PC, 21 OAB, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 HB, 4 SO. Danley: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 PO. Turpin: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 ROE, 1 SO, 1 SB, 1 E. Dudney: 3 AB, 2.1 IP, 40 PC, 10 OAB, 4 H, 1 BB. L. Wade: 1 SBA. Casey Wade: 8 PO.

EBF: 1-0-0-3-0-0-0

35 AB, 4 R, 10 H, 7 1B, 3 2B, 4 BB, 1 HBP, 2 ROE, 8 S0, 6 SBA, 5 SB, 8 A, 14 PO, 2 E, 1 TOS, 7 SBA, 7.0 IP, 127 PC, 36 OAB, 10 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 8 SO.

Game 2

CLARKE: 3-0-0-0-1-0-0

Gaskill: 2 AB, 2 BB, 2 SO, 1 SBA, 1 A. Turpin: 4 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 SBA/SB, 1 PO. Oswald: 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 SBA/SB, 3 PO. Watson: 1 AB, 1 R, 2 HBP, 1 SO, 1 SBA/SB, 3 PO. Giza: 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SBA/SB, 3 A, 1 PO, 7.0 IP, 91 PC, 26 OAB, 4 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 5 SO. Neese: 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 HBP, 1 SO, 1 SBA/SB, 5 PO, 1 E, 1 TOS/SBA. Danley: 3 AB, 1 RBI, 1 SO. Jacobsen: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO, 1 A, 1 E. Dudney: 3 AB, 1 SO. L. Wade: 1 SB.

EBF: 1-0-0-0-0-0-1.

29 AB, 2 R, 4 H, 3 1B, 1 2B, 1 SAC, 2 BB, 5 SO, 4 SBA/SB, 5 A, 11 PO, 1 E, 1 TOS, 6.0 IP, 116 PC, 30 OAB, 4 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 3 HB, 7 SO.

PELLA – Thursday, the Indians lost to the Pella Christian Eagles 10-0 in five innings. The team totaled six hits to get on first base, with two from Oswald and Watson each and one each from Turpin and Neese. Watson was hit by a pitch once and Gaskill had one sacrifice bunt. There were five strike outs. A total of three bases were stolen, one each by Oswald, Neese and Turpin. In the field, the Eagles had three stolen base attempts and three thrown out, all by Neese. Casey Wade added four putouts, Eli Fry two, and one apiece from Gaskill and Giza.

Pitchers for the Indians were Gaskill and Dudney; three innings were pitched by Gaskill and 1.2 by Dudney. Gaskill threw 65 pitches against 13 opponents with four hits, six runs, six errors, four walks, one hit batter and four strikeouts. Dudney threw 44 times against 11 opponents, allowing six hits, four runs, four errors, two walks and one strikeout.

CLARKE

0-0-0-0-0

Turpin: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SBA/SB. Fry: 3 AB, 1 SO, 2 PO. Oswald: 3 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 SBA/SB, 1 A.

Watson: 2 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 HBP. Gaskill: 2 AB, 1 SAC, 1 A, 1 PO, 3.0 IP, 65 PC, 13 OAB, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 HB, 4 SO. Giza: 2 AB, 1 SO, 1 PO. Neese: 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO, 1 SBA/SB, 6 PO, 1 E, 3 TOS/SBA. C. Wade: 1 AB, 1 BB, 4 PO. Danley: 2 AB, 2 SO. Dudney: 1 A, 1.2 IP, 44 PC, 11 OAB, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.

PELLA CHRISTIAN

1-0-1-4-4

23 AB, 10 R, 9 H, 8 1B, 1 2B, 8 RBI, 1 SF, 6 BB, 1 HBP, 1 ROE, 5 SO, 4 SBA/SB, 6 A, 15 PO, 2 E, 1 SBA, 5.0 IP, 68 PC, 20 OAB, 5 H, 1 BB, 1 HB, 6 SO.

CHARITON – A double-header Friday saw the Indians fall 11-3 and 10-4 against the Chargers.

In game one, Oswald, Watson and Giza each had one run; Watson stole one base and Oswald two. A total of six hits were made, with two by Giza and one each from Fry, Oswald, Neese and Wade. The team had five walks and seven strikeouts. The Chargers stole 11 bases with the Indians totaling 16 put outs.

Turpin, Nash Bishop and Jonathan Galvez pitched the six inning game, throwing a total 119 pitches against 30 opponents. They allowed 10 hits, 11 runs, 10 errors, eight walks, had two hit batters and one strike out.

Runs in game two were courtesy of Fry, Oswald, Neese and Wade, with a total of five hits made by the team. The Indians stuck out 13 times. They had three successful base steals of five attempts - one each by Fry, Neese and Wade. In the field, the team had 19 putouts, allowed 12 stolen bases and threw out one.

Watson and Oswald pitched the game with 124 throws and 28 opponents. They allowed five hits, 10 runs, one error, four walks, one hit batter and struck out seven.

The Indians finished last week 3-5.

Game 1

CLARKE

0-1-2-0-0-0-0

Turpin: 4 AB, 2 SO, 3 PO, 2.2 IP, 57 PC, 12 OAB, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 HB, 1 SO. Fry: 4 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 3 A, 1 PO. Oswald: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 2 SBA/SB, 2 PO, 1 E. Watson: 2 AB, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 SO, 1 SBA/SB, 3 PO, 1 E. Gaskill: 2 AB, 1 BB, 2 SO. Giza: 2 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 2 A, 1 PO. Neese: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 PO, 11 SBA. Wade: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SO, 5 PO, 1 E. Danley: 3 AB, 1 SO. Bishop: 1.1 IP, 35 PC, 7 OAB, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 HB. Galvez: 2.0 IP, 27 PC, 11 OAB, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB.

CHARITON

0-3-1-3-3-1-0

27 AB, 11 R, 10 H, 10 1B, 9 RBI, 2 SF, 8 BB, 2 HBP, 2 ROE, 1 SO, 11 SBA/SB, 7 A, 21 PO, 1 E, 7.0 IP, 114 PC, 31 OAB, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 7 SO.

Game 2

CLARKE

2-2-0-0-0-0-0

Turpin: 4 AB, 4 SO. Fry: 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 BB, 1 SBA/SB, 1 PO, 1 E. Oswald: 2 AB, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 A, 1 PO, 5.1 IP, 110 PC, 25 OAB, 5 H, 10 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 HB, 5 SO. Watson: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 SO, 2 PO, 1 E, 0.2 IP, 14 PC, 3 OAB, 2 SO. Gaskill: 2 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 SBA/0 SB, 1 E. Giza: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 SO, 2 A, 2 PO. Neese: 3 AB, 1 R, 2 SO, 2 SBA/1 SB, 1 A, 6 PO, 2 E, 1 TOS/12 SBA. Wade: 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 SBA/SB, 6 PO, 1 E. Danley: 3 AB, 2 SO. Jacobsen: 1 PO, 3 E.

CHARITON

4-2-1-0-1-2-0

28 AB, 10 R, 4 H, 3 1B, 1 3B, 7 RBI, 4 BB, 1 HBP, 7 ROE, 7 S0, 12 SBA/11 SB, 9 A, 21 PO, 1 E, 2 TOS/1SBA, 7.0 IP, 118 PC, 29 OAB, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 14 SO.