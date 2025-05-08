Tuesday Night in the Park changes

After many years of coordinating the schedule for Tuesday Night in the Park, Osceola Chamber Main Street is no longer doing so.

Now, groups and organizations who wish to host a Tuesday, or any night, on the courtyard lawn will need to contact the Clarke County Board of Supervisors to get on the lawn’s schedule.

An annual summer event for nearly 30 years, in recent years Tuesday Nights in the Park kicked off with the annual Meet OCMS Members. Local merchants and members of OCMS would have booths around the courtyard, and the OCMS board would serve a free meal to visitors. Games and entertainment were generally also on the menu. Throughout the summer months, different groups and organizations could sign up to host a Tuesday night, which over the years has included Clarke County Hospital, Clarke Area Arts Council, Clarke County Democrats, Clarke County Republicans, Clarke Community Schools and more.

In 2023, the event changed from Thursday nights to Tuesdays, to coincide with the Clarke County Farmers’ Market’s Tuesday evening market.

While OCMS is no longer going to host the calendar, groups who have reserved the courtyard can contact OCMS to have their event added to the monthly table tents that are distributed to businesses.