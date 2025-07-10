College news July 10, 2025

AMES — The following students were named to the President’s List at Iowa State University.

Students achieving this prestigious designation have maintained a 4.0 GPA for two consecutive semesters.

Kelli McAfee, Weldon, Elementary Education, B.S.

Shawn McAfee, Weldon, Agricultural Business, B.S.

Lexie Penick, Murray, Criminal Justice, B.A.

–––––

DES MOINES – Des Moines Area Community College recently released the names of students eligible for the Spring Semester President’s List.

To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester

Fabian Zavala, Osceola, Liberal Arts

Joshua Pottorff, Woodburn, Pathway-Agriculture/Animals/Natural Resources

–––––

DES MOINES – The following local students have been named to the Deans’ and President’s Lists at Drake University.

To be eligible for the Deans’ List, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Spring 2025 semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Spring 2025 semester.

Sonny Conrad, Van Wert, Journalism & Mass Communication, President’s List

Olivia Franklin, Osceola, Pharmacy & Health Sciences, President’s List

Cooper Reece, Oscoela, Arts & Sciences, Dean’s List