Clarke County audit released

Terpstra Hoke and Associates P.C., Certified Public Accountants, released an audit report on Clarke County June 25.

The county’s revenue totaled $10,567,754 for the year ending June 30, 2024, a 2.5% increase from the prior year. Expenses for the county operations for the year ending June 30, 2024, totaled $10,500,866, a 21.7% increase from the prior year. The significant increase in expenses was due to increased road and bridge maintenance projects and general increase in insurance costs.

The auditor reported six findings related to the receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds. They are found in the Schedule of Findings of this report. The county was provided with recommendations to address each of the findings. Three of six findings discussed above are repeated from the prior year.

A copy of the audit report is available for review in the County Auditor’s office and on the Auditor of State’s website under Audit Reports.