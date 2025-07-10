Lasso Your Legacy

With the Fourth of July in the rear view, it’s time to look ahead to the next big event in Clarke County - the fair. Fair board members, 4-H participants and volunteers have been hard at work to make sure the county fair is a fun-filled week with plenty for people to see and do.

Monday, July 14

Judging of 4-H and FFA exhibits begins at 9 a.m. in the Clarke County Events Center and runs until 3 p.m., with open class judging to begin at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 15

The dog show starts bright and early at 8 a.m. The events center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., as will the Clarke County Extension barnyard exhibit found inside the events center.

Wednesday, July 16

Breakfast is available for purchase in the event center from 7 to 9 a.m. with lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nine o’clock begins the livestock judging contest, poultry show and timed event horse show.

The Extension Office offers two free events – “Chalk the Walk” at 10 a.m. and “Beads with Buddies” at 2 p.m.

There are two, free evening performances, one at 6 p.m. by the Clarke Elementary School Young Ambassadors Dance Group, and a free concert by Esencia Aneja from 7 to 9 p.m.

Clarke County Old Iron will be on display all day, with the exhibit building and extension barnyard exhibit in the events center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday is sponsored by New Balance Commodities.

Thursday, July 17

Thursday’s Family Fun Day at the fair sponsored by American State Bank, with several activities for families to partake in.

At 10 a.m., the Extension Office hosts “Yard Game Mania.” From 2 to 7 p.m., there will be a face painter and caricature artist. Free inflatable rides are open from 4 to 8 p.m., with “Pedal & Paint” hosted by Extension Office at 5 p.m.

A free hot dog feed courtesy of American State Bank starts at 5:30 p.m. and goes until franks run out. At the same time, First National Bank will be giving away ice cream.

In between bites of food, sign up for the pedal pull in the show barn that starts at 6 p.m., registration at 5:30.

On the animal side of things, the rabbit show hops off at 8 a.m. Enjoy a free Ranch Rodeo show at 6 p.m. in the horse arena.

Clarke County Old Iron will be on display all day, with the exhibit building and extension barnyard exhibit in the events center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Breakfast is available for purchase in the event center from 7 to 9 a.m. with lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, July 18

The medium-sized livestock begin showing on Friday, with the goat show at 8 a.m. and the sheep show at 1 p.m.

Beach volleyball hosted by the extension office takes place at 10 a.m. with pom-pom poppers at 2 p.m.

At 4:30, head back over to the show barn for the pet show.

A truck and tractor pull in the west arena begins at 7 p.m., tickets available at the gate.

Breakfast is available for purchase in the event center from 7 to 9 a.m. with lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Clarke County Old Iron will be on display all day, with the exhibit building and extension barnyard exhibit in the events center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Inflatable rides run from 4 to 8 p.m.

Friday is sponsored by Paul Mueller Company.

Saturday, July 19

A day joint-sponsored by Andrew Construction and Chesnut Lawn & Landscape, stock dog trials will start at 7:30 a.m.

The always loud and never dull swine show begins at 8 a.m.

Saturday’s extension activities are “Feathered Friend Feeders” at 10 a.m. and “Pebble Picasso” at 1 p.m.

The face painter is back from 2 to 7 p.m. Sign up for the Osceola Go-Getter’s Corn Hole Tourney from 2 to 4:45 p.m., with the main event scheduled for 5. At 4:30, come back to the show barn to watch future 4-H’ers show their burgeoning skills in the Clover Kids pet show.

Chuck wagon races take off at 7 p.m., then a free concert in the horse area, Peterson Farm Brothers, begins at 8.

The last day for inflatable rides runs from 4 to 9 p.m. Breakfast is available for purchase from 7 to 9 a.m. with lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clarke County Old Iron will be on display all day, with the exhibit building and extension barnyard exhibit open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 20

As the fair starts to wind down, the last day of animal showing focuses on bovine, with the day sponsored by Clarke County Cattlemen.

The dairy cattle show starts at 10 a.m., followed by the breeding beef, bucket and feeder calf show, then the market beef show after that. Outside, the horse show trots along at 2. At 5, enjoy a new event, the Master Showman Class of 2025 for graduated seniors.

The final day for extension activities features “Bubble Bonanza” at 10 a.m. and popsicles on the playground at 2 p.m.

A free breakfast courtesy of Farm Bureau runs from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Lunch is available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The exhibit building and extension barnyard exhibit will be open in the events center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, July 21

Monday is Sale Day and marks the last day of the fair, with the awards and recognition event taking place at 4 p.m. in the events center. At 4:30, the exhibitor and buyer supper will be held, with the livestock and pie sale following at 6.

The sponsor of the day is Mile Locker Meats.

Stay informed

For the most up-to-date information, follow the fair on Facebook at: Clarke County Fair.