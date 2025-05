CORNING – Clarke girls tennis traveled to Corning last Tuesday to take on the Southwest Valley Timberwolves, where they lost 7-2.

Macayla Hicks was the only singles player to win her set 8-0 over her opponent. Abbi Nash lost 8-5, Angela Zaragoza-Rosales 8-0, Jolynn McKnight 8-2, Mylee Miller 8-1 and Emily Glenn 9-8 (7-5).

The doubles team of Hicks and Emma Williams won their match 8-1. McKnight and Nash lost their doubles set 8-4, and Miller and Glenn theirs 8-5.