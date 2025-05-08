Clarke hosts Murr Invite

Clarke hosted the Murr Invitational for area girls track teams May 1. Clarke tied for fifth with Indianola JV at 98 points. Murray placed seventh with 97 points. First place went to Interstate 35 with 185 points, Bedford second with 162 points and Melcher-Dallas third with 120 points.

Clarke competed in Class A, and had several top-place finishes. Kya Thornton finished first in both the 100- and 200m dashes with times of 12.84 and 26.82. Second-place finishers were Victoria Rosales in the 100m dash - 13.37 - and Josie Moore in the 100m hurdles - 17.05. Izzy Hay placed third in the 1500m run - 5:48.36 - and Claire Jacobsen third in the 3000m run - 12:43.07. The 4x100m ‘A’ and 4x100m shuttle hurdle both placed first with times of 53.35 and 1:11.30, and the 4x800m relay took third with a time of 12:03.21.

In Class B were the Lady Mustangs. Aylah Miller finished first in the 400m with a time of 1:10.81, first in the long jump with a distance of 13-05.2 and third in the 800m with a time of 3:03.48. Sierra Cleghorn placed first in the high jump with a jump of 4-04 and second in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:16.23. Keirsten Klein threw for second in the shot put with 33-08.75, and Kinga Kukus second in the long jump with a leap of 13-04. Marlee Busick finished third in the 400m with a time of 1:11.98. The Murray 4x400m relay team took second (4:55.35), and third place in the 4x200m (2:18.25) and distance medley (5:47.96).

Class A

100m

1. Thornton - 12.84

2. Rosales - 13.37

8. Maisy Davis - 17.00

100m hurdles

2. Moore - 17.05

4. Finely Cooper - 17.36

5. Reagan Fry - 17.51

6. Miah Graves - 18.16

200m

1. Thornton - 26.82

11. Davis - 36.01

400m

5. Natalie McGaw - 1:11.75

400m hurdles

4. Fry - 1:15.03

1500m

3. Hay - 5:48.36

5. Jacobsen - 5:52.93

3000m

3. Jacobsen - 12:43.07

Discus

8. Ahnyka Hewlett - 78-06.50

10. Maddie Sweeney - 69-08

16. Abbie Schlichte - 50-07

High jump

4. Rosales - 4-06

Long jump

6. Fry - 14-00.50

9. Liliana Contreras - 13-05

Shot put

9. Sweeney - 26-09.50

12. Hewlett - 25-02.75

13. Schlichte - 24-06

800 sprint medley

5. 2:28.63

4x100m

1. 53.35

7. 1:01.76

4x200m

4. 2:13.12

4x100m shuttle hurdle

1. 1:11.30

4x800m

3. 12:03.21

Class B

100m

10. Arlette Esteban - 17.01

11. Victoria Johnson - 17.02

200m

8. Addie Eckels - 36.56

9. Esteban - 37.72

400m

1. Miller - 1:10.81

3. Busick - 1:11.98

400m hurdles

2. Cleghorn - 1:16.23

800m

3. Miller - 3:03.48

1500m

6. Kukus - 6:43.03

Discus

4. Klein - 85

7. Karina Romero - 80-11.50

9. Maliya Berry - 75-05

High jump

1. Cleghorn - 4-04

Long jump

1. Miller - 13-05.25

2. Kukus - 13-04

Shot put

2. Klein - 33-08.75

6. Romero - 28-00

9. Eckels - 24-00.25

4x100m

4. 1:05.88

4x200m

3. 2:18.25

4x400m

2. 4:55.35

Distance medley

3. 5:47.96