Murray relay team breaks school record

MORAVIA - Murray ran at the Moravia Mohawk Relays last Monday, with the girls placing fifth with 53 points and the boys coming in second with 98 points; Centerville won both
The boys 800-meter medley team set a new school record at the event, posting a time of 1:42.91, breaking the record set in 2017 of 1:45.53. The team is run by Nolan Gannon, Keegan Chew, AJ Clarke and Keaton Brammer. The 2017 team consisted of Payton Flaherty, Jack Jones, Dustin Teas and Bryce Keller.
Top-place finishers for the girls were Keirsten Klein, placing second in the shot put and discus with distances of 31-08.50 and 96-11, respectively. Aylah Miller placed third in the 800m run with a time of 2:55.87. Karina Romero placed third in the discus with a throw of 86-08.
On the boys side, Clarke took first in the high jump with a height of 5-08 and second in the 400m with a time of 56.68. Gannon placed second in the 100m with a time of 11.96. Seth McMurry placed second in the 400m hurdles with a final time of 1:06.45. Chew took third in the long jump with a leap of 18-07. Jacob Keller placed third in the high jump at 5-04, tying with Centerville’s KJ Rice.
Girls
100m
5. Alex Clark - 14.74
200m
7. Kinga Kukus - 33.87
10. Macee Penick - 37.46
800m
3. Aylah Miller - 2:55.87
Shot put
2. Keirsten Klein - 31-08.50
7. Karina Romero - 26-09
Long jump
4. Kukus - 13-07
5. Miller - 13-03
Discus
2. Klein - 96-11
3. Romero - 86-08
4x400m relay
3. 5:04.56
Boys
100m
2. Nolan Gannon - 11.96
6. Grady Mongar - 13.05
200m
4. Nathaniel Rowe - 25.62
8. Jaxon Darby - 26.90
400m
2. Clarke - 56.68
10. Kenric Anderson - 1:08.96
800m
6. Keegan Chew - 2:41.85
9. Anderson - 3:32.99
1600m
6. Wylee Wright - 6:10.24
400m hurdles
2. McMurry - 1:06.45
Long jump
3. Chew - 18-07
6. McMurry - 17-03
High jump
1. Clarke - 5-08
3. Jacob Keller - 5-04
Shot put
7. Wyatt Patton - 32-09
12. Brock Heaberlin - 28-03.50
Discus
9. Patton - 90-01
11. Bryson Fuller - 86-06
4x100m relay
3. 48.08
4x200m relay
2. 1:42.20
4x400m relay
2. 3:57.18
800m medley
1. 1:42.87
results as available on bound.com