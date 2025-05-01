Murray relay team breaks school record

MORAVIA - Murray ran at the Moravia Mohawk Relays last Monday, with the girls placing fifth with 53 points and the boys coming in second with 98 points; Centerville won both

The boys 800-meter medley team set a new school record at the event, posting a time of 1:42.91, breaking the record set in 2017 of 1:45.53. The team is run by Nolan Gannon, Keegan Chew, AJ Clarke and Keaton Brammer. The 2017 team consisted of Payton Flaherty, Jack Jones, Dustin Teas and Bryce Keller.

Top-place finishers for the girls were Keirsten Klein, placing second in the shot put and discus with distances of 31-08.50 and 96-11, respectively. Aylah Miller placed third in the 800m run with a time of 2:55.87. Karina Romero placed third in the discus with a throw of 86-08.

On the boys side, Clarke took first in the high jump with a height of 5-08 and second in the 400m with a time of 56.68. Gannon placed second in the 100m with a time of 11.96. Seth McMurry placed second in the 400m hurdles with a final time of 1:06.45. Chew took third in the long jump with a leap of 18-07. Jacob Keller placed third in the high jump at 5-04, tying with Centerville’s KJ Rice.

Girls

100m

5. Alex Clark - 14.74

200m

7. Kinga Kukus - 33.87

10. Macee Penick - 37.46

800m

3. Aylah Miller - 2:55.87

Shot put

2. Keirsten Klein - 31-08.50

7. Karina Romero - 26-09

Long jump

4. Kukus - 13-07

5. Miller - 13-03

Discus

2. Klein - 96-11

3. Romero - 86-08

4x400m relay

3. 5:04.56

Boys

100m

2. Nolan Gannon - 11.96

6. Grady Mongar - 13.05

200m

4. Nathaniel Rowe - 25.62

8. Jaxon Darby - 26.90

400m

2. Clarke - 56.68

10. Kenric Anderson - 1:08.96

800m

6. Keegan Chew - 2:41.85

9. Anderson - 3:32.99

1600m

6. Wylee Wright - 6:10.24

400m hurdles

2. McMurry - 1:06.45

Long jump

3. Chew - 18-07

6. McMurry - 17-03

High jump

1. Clarke - 5-08

3. Jacob Keller - 5-04

Shot put

7. Wyatt Patton - 32-09

12. Brock Heaberlin - 28-03.50

Discus

9. Patton - 90-01

11. Bryson Fuller - 86-06

4x100m relay

3. 48.08

4x200m relay

2. 1:42.20

4x400m relay

2. 3:57.18

800m medley

1. 1:42.87

results as available on bound.com