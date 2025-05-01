Clarke track set new personal, season bests at I-35 meet

TRURO – With only one meet last week due to weather, Clarke attended the Interstate 35 Coed April 22. The girls finished in third place with a score of 92, behind Creston in second with 155 and the home team in first with 158 points. The boys placed sixth with a score of 33; Chariton took first with 131 points and Des Moines North second with 108 points.

Individually, Kya Thornton and Mallory Tidman placed first for the girls in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.17 and discus throw with a mark of 83-04.50, respectively. Finley Cooper earned second place in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.49. Third-place finishers for the girls were Thornton in the 200m dash with a time of 27.69, Josie Moore in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.99 and Reagan Fry in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:15.74.

For the boys, Drake Moore placed third in the 100m dash with a time of 11.58 and Lincoln Hill third in the long jump with 18-05.50 for distance.

Cayden Anderson and Ethan Danley run in the 100m dash at home on April 17, 2025. (OST photo Roe Wittenauer)

The girls relay teams of the 4x100m (52.84) and 4x100m shuttle hurdle (1:12.43) both placed first with the 4x200m (1:53.87) coming in second. The boys 4x110m shuttle hurdle placed third with a time of 1:14.94.

Several personal- and season-best times and distances were marked at this meet. Those who set personal bests were Miah Graves - 100m hurdles, Ahnyka Hewlett - shot put, Maddie Sweeney - shot put, Bowen Page - 100m, Levi White - 110m hurdles, Jared Perdomo - 200m, Cayden Anderson - 200m, Edwin Gomez-Perez - 400m, Zeke Lundquist - 800m, Caleb Irving - 400m hurdles, Angel Torres - discus and Hill - long jump.

Season bests were set by Victoria Rosales - 100m, Thornton - 200m, Fry - long jump, Drake - shot put and Javier Munoz - 200m. Girls relay teams 4x100m, 4x200m, 4x100m shuttle hurdle and 4x400m had season bests, as did the boys relay teams of 4x200m and 4x800m.

Girls

100m

1. Thornton - 13.17

9. Rosales - 13.91 SB

20. Ji Aldeityrriaga Hernan - 17.62

200m

3. Thornton - 27.69 SB

13. Emilee Boyd - 34.77

15. Aldeityrriaga Hernan - 39.26

1500m

7. Claire Jacobsen - 6:02.28

3000m

4. Jacobsen - 13:01.36

100m hurdles

2. Cooper - 17.49

3. J. Moore - 17.99

4. Fry - 18.13

8. Graves - 19.00 PR

400m hurdles

3. Fry - 1:15.74

Shot put

6. Hewlett - 26-01 PR

7. Schlichte - 25-10

8. Tidman - 25-07

9. Sweeney - 25-05 PR

Long jump

9. Fry - 13-04 SB

High jump

6. Rosales - 4-04

Discus

1. Tidman - 83-04.50

8. Sweeney - 65-06.50

12. Hewlett - 56-09

17. - Schlichte - 51-02

800 sprint medley

6. 2:19.20

4x100m relay

1. 52.84 SB

4x200m relay

2. 1:53.87 SB

4x400m relay

4. 5:01.80 SB

4x100m shuttle hurdle

1. 1:12.43 SB

Distance medley

4. 5:26.64

Boys

100m

3. D. Moore - 11.58

16. Jaxton Page - 12.83

17. Joey Turpin - 12.93

17. B. Page - 12.93 PR

200m

10. Munoz - 25.80 SB

12. Perdomo - 26.03 PR

16. J. Page - 26.65

18. Anderson - 26.92 PR

400m

11. Cristian Cortez - 1:00.71

15. Jul Zamarripa Contreras - 1:08.82

16. Jorge Andrade - 1:10.13

19. Gomez-Perez - 1:11.99 PR

800m

10. Lundquist - 2:23.93 PR

13. Jake Pontier - 2:37.49

17. Zamarripa Contreras - 2:45.18

110m hurdles

5. White - 18.75 PR

400m hurdles

10. Irving - 1:15.63 PR

Long jump

3. Hill - 18-05.50 PR

Shot put

7. D. Moore - 39-08 SB

13. Torres - 34-00

17. Ethan Danley - 32-00

23. Drake Wright - 28-07

Discus

10. Torres - 104-60.50 PR

16. Danley - 94-00.50

19. Sawyer Shields - 87-00

26. Josue Perez - 65-00.50

800 sprint medley

5. 1:46.98

7. 1:48.36

4x100m relay

6. 48.02

9. 51.83

4x200m relay

4. 1:42.66 SB

6. 1:45.60

4x400m relay

5. 4:11.90

4x800m relay

4. 10:20.08 SB

4x110m shuttle hurdle relay

3. 1:14.94

Distance medley

7. 4:45.82