Clarke track set new personal, season bests at I-35 meet

TRURO – With only one meet last week due to weather, Clarke attended the Interstate 35 Coed April 22. The girls finished in third place with a score of 92, behind Creston in second with 155 and the home team in first with 158 points. The boys placed sixth with a score of 33; Chariton took first with 131 points and Des Moines North second with 108 points.
Individually, Kya Thornton and Mallory Tidman placed first for the girls in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.17 and discus throw with a mark of 83-04.50, respectively. Finley Cooper earned second place in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.49. Third-place finishers for the girls were Thornton in the 200m dash with a time of 27.69, Josie Moore in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.99 and Reagan Fry in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:15.74.
For the boys, Drake Moore placed third in the 100m dash with a time of 11.58 and Lincoln Hill third in the long jump with 18-05.50 for distance.
The girls relay teams of the 4x100m (52.84) and 4x100m shuttle hurdle (1:12.43) both placed first with the 4x200m (1:53.87) coming in second. The boys 4x110m shuttle hurdle placed third with a time of 1:14.94.
Several personal- and season-best times and distances were marked at this meet. Those who set personal bests were Miah Graves - 100m hurdles, Ahnyka Hewlett - shot put, Maddie Sweeney - shot put, Bowen Page - 100m, Levi White - 110m hurdles, Jared Perdomo - 200m, Cayden Anderson - 200m, Edwin Gomez-Perez - 400m, Zeke Lundquist - 800m, Caleb Irving - 400m hurdles, Angel Torres - discus and Hill - long jump.
Season bests were set by Victoria Rosales - 100m, Thornton - 200m, Fry - long jump, Drake - shot put and Javier Munoz - 200m. Girls relay teams 4x100m, 4x200m, 4x100m shuttle hurdle and 4x400m had season bests, as did the boys relay teams of 4x200m and 4x800m.
Girls
100m
1. Thornton - 13.17
9. Rosales - 13.91 SB
20. Ji Aldeityrriaga Hernan - 17.62
200m
3. Thornton - 27.69 SB
13. Emilee Boyd - 34.77
15. Aldeityrriaga Hernan - 39.26
1500m
7. Claire Jacobsen - 6:02.28
3000m
4. Jacobsen - 13:01.36
100m hurdles
2. Cooper - 17.49
3. J. Moore - 17.99
4. Fry - 18.13
8. Graves - 19.00 PR
400m hurdles
3. Fry - 1:15.74
Shot put
6. Hewlett - 26-01 PR
7. Schlichte - 25-10
8. Tidman - 25-07
9. Sweeney - 25-05 PR
Long jump
9. Fry - 13-04 SB
High jump
6. Rosales - 4-04
Discus
1. Tidman - 83-04.50
8. Sweeney - 65-06.50
12. Hewlett - 56-09
17. - Schlichte - 51-02
800 sprint medley
6. 2:19.20
4x100m relay
1. 52.84 SB
4x200m relay
2. 1:53.87 SB
4x400m relay
4. 5:01.80 SB
4x100m shuttle hurdle
1. 1:12.43 SB
Distance medley
4. 5:26.64
Boys
100m
3. D. Moore - 11.58
16. Jaxton Page - 12.83
17. Joey Turpin - 12.93
17. B. Page - 12.93 PR
200m
10. Munoz - 25.80 SB
12. Perdomo - 26.03 PR
16. J. Page - 26.65
18. Anderson - 26.92 PR
400m
11. Cristian Cortez - 1:00.71
15. Jul Zamarripa Contreras - 1:08.82
16. Jorge Andrade - 1:10.13
19. Gomez-Perez - 1:11.99 PR
800m
10. Lundquist - 2:23.93 PR
13. Jake Pontier - 2:37.49
17. Zamarripa Contreras - 2:45.18
110m hurdles
5. White - 18.75 PR
400m hurdles
10. Irving - 1:15.63 PR
Long jump
3. Hill - 18-05.50 PR
Shot put
7. D. Moore - 39-08 SB
13. Torres - 34-00
17. Ethan Danley - 32-00
23. Drake Wright - 28-07
Discus
10. Torres - 104-60.50 PR
16. Danley - 94-00.50
19. Sawyer Shields - 87-00
26. Josue Perez - 65-00.50
800 sprint medley
5. 1:46.98
7. 1:48.36
4x100m relay
6. 48.02
9. 51.83
4x200m relay
4. 1:42.66 SB
6. 1:45.60
4x400m relay
5. 4:11.90
4x800m relay
4. 10:20.08 SB
4x110m shuttle hurdle relay
3. 1:14.94
Distance medley
7. 4:45.82