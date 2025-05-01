Boys golf wins home tourney

The Clarke boys golf team won their home quad meet last Tuesday with a season-best team score of 170. Ryan Diehl medaled with a score of 38, and Aydan Mathews placed second with a score of 40.

Ryan Diehl and Aydan Mathews medaled at Clarke's home golf meet April 22, 2025. (Contributed photo)

At Mount Ayr on Thursday, the boys placed third in the triangular with 184 points. Mount Ayr took first with 154 points and Chariton second with 170.

The week prior, Sophia Davis earned first place with a score of 46 in a triangular meet at Deer Run Golf Course in Indianola.

Sophia Davis medaled at Indianola. (Contributed photo)

Friday the 25th, the boys participated in the Mohawk Boys Invite in Moravia. Clarke placed 14th of 17 teams with a score of 359.