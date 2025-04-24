Murray track runs at Afton

Murray track ran at Afton last Monday in the East Union High School coed meet. The girls placed 11th with 11 points; Wayne took first with 119 points, Bedford second with 83 and Centerville third with 79. The boys placed sixth with 23 points. Lenox placed first with 168, Bedford second with 162 and CAM Anita third with 104.

For the girls, Sierra Cleghorn was the lone top-three finish, coming in third in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:21.76. Jacob Keller was the only top-three finish on the boys’ side, taking first in the high jump with a height of 5-06.00. The boys distance medley team of Wylee Wright, Keller, Jaxson Darby and Keaton Brammer placed third with a time of 4:24.39.

The girls also ran at Central Decatur on Thursday, placing seventh with 32 points. Keirsten Klein placed second in the discus with a throw of 99-09 and Maliya Berry took third with a distance of 93-05. Klein also placed third in the shot put with a distance of 32-05.00.

East Union meet results

Girls

100m

14. Maryssa McMurry - 16.53

15. Kinga KuKus - 16.60

200m

19. McMurry - 34.39

20. KuKus - 34.91

400m

5. Cleghorn - 1:14.80

400m hurdles

3. Cleghorn - 1:21.76

Discus

6. Klein - 92-10

10. Karina Romero - 79-06

Shot put

6. Klein - 31-02.00

10. Romero - 27-04.25

High jump

7. Cleghorn - 4-02.00

800 sprint medley

9. 2:25.66

Boys

100m

8. Grady Mongar - 13.46

14. Ayden Lamb - 13.85

19. Kenric Anderson - 15.16

200m

7. Brammer - 26.36

10. Seth McMurry - 27.66

11. Lamb - 27.84

400m

7. Anderson - 1:17.32

800m

7. Wright - 2:42.57

1600m

9. Wright - 6:54.18

Discus

10. Wyatt Patton - 92-04

13. Bryson Fuller - 88-03

21. Logan Pate - 62-02

High jump

1. Keller - 5-06.00

Long jump

6. Keller - 15-11.00

8. McMurry - 15-08.50

Shot put

13. Patton - 30-06.00

19. Pate - 21-09.00

800 sprint medley

5. 2:01.91

4x100m

4. 52.38

Distance medley

3. 4:24.39

Central Decatur meet results

100m

19. Miller - 15.20

25. Alexandra Clark - 16.29

30. Berry - 17.21

200m

22. Clark - 34.64

26. VIctoria Johnson - 35.96

400m

10. Busick - 1:10.65

400m hurdles

6. Cleghorn - 1:15.39

800m

5. Miller - 2:55.92

Discus

2. Klein - 99-09

3. Berry - 93-05

6. Romero - 85-00

27. Addie Eckels - 43-05

High jump

11. Cleghorn - 4-04.00

Long jump

13. M. McMurry - 12-08.00

15. KuKus - 12-05.25

Shot put

3. Klein - 32-05.00

10. Romero - 28-01.50

17. Berry - 25-08.00

21. Eckels - 22-06.00

800 sprint medley

7. 2:21.55

4x100m relay

13. 1:01.65

15. 1:04.72

4x200m relay

7. 2:20.13

8. 2:25.21

Distance medley

9. 5:46.92