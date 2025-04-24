Indian runners medal at Creston

Despite not taking first at the Panther Invite last Monday, the Clarke Indians still had several top-three finishes to earn points towards the final score of 29, which earned them third. Mount Ayr came in first with 58 points and Creston second with 52. The Lady Indians placed seventh with a score of 33 and had three varsity runners medal. The Creston girls team took first with 178 points, Atlantic second with 120 points and Mount Ayr third with 90.

On the boys side, individual events of 110-meter hurdles and the 3200m run had first place finishes for Urijah Fry and Micah Domina respectively; Fry had a time of 15.93 and Domina a time of 11:57. Drake Moore placed second in the 100m dash with a time of 11.52, and junior varsity runners Lincoln Hill and Tyson Page had second-place finishes in the 200m dash with a time of 26.44 and 400m dash with time of 1:16.19, respectively. Milad Ibraheem placed third in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:12.06. Third-place finishers were Joey Turpin in the junior varsity 100m dash with a time of 12.48 and Hill in the long jump with a distance of 18-00.25.

The boys 4x200m relay team placed first (1:46.48), the 4x400m, 4x800m and distance medley teams second (4:17.32, 10:48.12 and 4:45.21) and the shuttle hurdle relay third (1:54.36).

For the girls, Finley Cooper placed first in the junior varsity 100m hurdles with a time of 17.73. Kya Thornton placed second in the 100m dash with a time of 12.82 and Claire Jacobsen finished second in the 3000m run with a time of 12:50.67. The 800m sprint medley team of Cooper, Josie Moore, Thornton and Reagan Fry finished third with a time of 2:06.06.

Kya Thornton runs in the 100-meter dash at Creston on April 14. (CNA photo Cheyenne Roche)

On Thursday, Clarke hosted the Neil Goos Invite. The girls placed second with 117 points and the boys ninth with 17 points.

Top-three finishers for the Lady Indians were Thornton with first in the 100m and 200m dashes (13.33 and 28.31), Fry second in 400m hurdles (1:15.68), Victoria Rosales first in the high jump and third in the 100m dash (4-10.00 and 14.03), Cooper third in the 100m hurdles (17.46), Mallory Tidman first in discus (94-08), Jacobsen second in the 1500m run and third in the 3000m run (5:57.15 and 12:51.11), and in relays the 4x400m relay took first (1:12.50) and the 800 sprint medley, 1600 sprint medley and 4x200m relay all placed third (2:14.89, 5:36.69, 1:56.71).

Drake Moore was the Indians only top three finish, taking second in the 100m dash with a time of 11.61.

There were several personal and season bests set by both the girls and boys team. Personal bests were set by Julian Kern in the 100m dash, Jorge Andrade and Edwin Gomez-Perez in the 400m dash, Jake Pontier in the 800m run, Angel Torres and Josue Perez in the boys discus, Lincoln Hill in boys long jump, Ethan Danley in boys shot put, Fry in 100- and 400m hurdles, Emilee Boyd in 200m dash, Tidman and Madelyn Sweeney in girl’s discus, Victoria Rosales in girls high jump and Tidman, Abbie Schlichte, Sweeney and Ahnyka Hewlett in girls shot put.

Season bests went to Zeke Lundquist in the 800m run, Danley in the discus, Finley Cooper in 100m hurdles, the girls 4x100m relay team and the boys relay teams of 4x100m (two), 4x200m, 4x110m shuttle hurdle, 4x400m and 4x800m.

Panther Invite results

Girls

100m (JV)

19. Maisy Davis - 17.29

100m

2. Thornton - 12.82

15. Scarlett Schiltz - 16.51

100m hurdles (JV)

1. Cooper - 17.73

100m hurdles

4. J. Moore - 17.58

200m

9. Piper Hertz - 30.19

13. Kadence Henry - 33.10

200m (JV)

17. Jimena Aldeiturriaga Hernan - 39.10

400m

6. Hertz - 1:12.90

1500m

4. Jacobsen - 6:05.61

3000m

2. Jacobsen - 12:50.67

Discus

11. Sweeney - 65-06

15. Schlichte - 62-03

16. Hewlett - 61-01

Shot put

9. Schlichte - 25-05.00

10. Sweeney - 24-09.75

11. Hewlett - 24-00.00

800m sprint medley

3. 2:06.06

4x100m relay

5. 55.49

4x200m relay

7. 2:26.44

Boys

100m

2. D. Moore - 11.52

7. Jaxton Page - 12.54

100m (JV)

3. Turpin - 12.48

5. Caleb Irving - 13.13

110m hurdles

1. U. Fry - 15.93

200m

4. D. Moore - 24.11

200m (JV)

2. Hill - 26.44

5. Cayden Anderson - 27.33

400m (JV)

2. Tyson Page - 1:16.19

400m

4. Conner Williams - 1:00.19

6. Jacob Barajas - 1:05.10

400m hurdles

3. Ibraheem - 1:12.06

800m

5. Lundquist - 2:37.64

6. Dwight Humphrey - 2:47.25

1600m

5. Julian Zamarripa Contreras - 6:55.48

3200m

1. Domina - 11:57.00

Discus

7. Torres - 98-00

9. Danley - 91-10

10. Sawyer Shields - 90-04

12. Perez - 76-07

Long jump

3. Hill - 18-00.25

Shot put

7. Torres - 33-09.50

8. Drake Wright - 32-00.00

9. Danley - 31-09.00

12. John Sanga - 29-10.50

800m sprint medley

4. 1:54.36

Shuttle hurdle

3. 1:12.61

4x200m relay

1. 1:46.48

4x400m relay

2. 4:17.32

4x800m relay

2. 10:48.12

Distance medley

2. 4:45.21

Neil Goos results

Levi White jumps a hurdle at Clarke's home meet on April 17. (OST photo Roe Wittenauer)

Girls

100m

1. Thornton - 13.33

3. Rosales - 14.03

9. Aldeityrriaga Hernan - 18.10

100m hurdles

3. Cooper - 17.46 SB

4. J. Moore - 17.78

5. R. Fry - 17.87 PR

8. Miah Graves - 19.34

200m

1. Thornton - 28.31

7. Boyd - 34.71 PR

9. Aldeityrriaga Hernan - 38.22

400m hurdles

2. R. Fry - 1:15.68 PR

1500m

2. Jacobsen - 5:57.15

3000m

3. Jacobsen - 12:51.11

Discus

1. Tidman - 94-08 PR

8. Sweeney - 69-08.50 PR

9. Hewlett - 61-01.50

10. Schlichte - 59-01.50

High jump

1. Rosales - 4-10.00 PR

Long jump

5. R. Fry - 13-04.00

Shot put

8. Tidman - 26-03.00 PR

9. Schlichte - 25-10.25 PR

10. Sweeney - 25-04.75 PR

11. Hewlett - 25-03.00 PR

800 sprint medley

3. 2:14.89

1600 sprint medley

3. 5:36.69

4x100m relay

4. 53.11 SB

4x200m relay

3. 1:56.71

4x100m shuttle hurdle

1. 1:12.50

4x400m relay

4. 5:04.17

Boys

100m

2. D. Moore - 11.61

12. J. Page - 12.91

14. Bowen Page - 13.01

15. Turpin - 13.13

17. Kern - 13.20 PR

18. Anderson - 13.25

19. Danley - 13.42

20. Edwin Ramos - 13.97

23. Gracyn Williams - 14.25

24. Cesar Ambriz - 14.41

25. T. Page - 14.47

30. Dominic Einertson - 18.93

200m

11. Javier Munoz - 26.07

12. Jared Perdomo - 26.35

14. B. Page - 26.43

15. J. Page - 26.52

16. Hill - 26.53

17. Gavin Page - 26.55

19. Turpin - 27.04

21. Kern - 27.71

23. Ramos - 28.69

24. T. Page - 29.32

25. Ambriz - 29.98

28. Einertson - 43.35

110m hurdles

7. Levi White - 19.40

400m

10. Cristian Cortez - 1:00.55

16. Andrade - 1:09.04 PR

18. Gomez-Perez - 1:13.55 PR

400m hurdles

12. Irving - 1:16.54

800m

11. Lundquist - 2:29.94 SB

14. Pontier - 2:37.10 PR

1600m

14. Sanga - 7:24.21 PR

Discus

10. Torres - 101-04 PR

12. Danley - 97-06.50 SB

15. Shields - 91-01

21. Perez - 81-02.50 PR

Long jump

6. Hill - 18-01.00 PR

Shot put

8. D. Moore - 38-04.00

16. Danley - 33-03.00 PR

17. Torres - 32-11.25

25. Wright - 30-05.50

26. Perez - 29-09.75

26. Sanga - 29-09.75

800 sprint medley

8. 1:54.74

1600 sprint medley

7. 4:36.92

4x100m relay

7. 47.05 SB

10. 51.37 SB

11. 55.80

4x200m relay

5. 1:42.69 SB

8. 1:47.51

4x110m shuttle hurdle

4. 1:17.74 SB

4x400m relay

6. 4:11.25 SB

4x800m relay

6. 10:26.83 SB