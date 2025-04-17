Week of Clarke soccer

Clarke soccer teams went 0 for 3 in games last week.

COLFAX – Clarke Lady Indian footballers traveled to Colfax-Mingo last Monday for their third game of the season, falling 10-0 in two halves. The Lady Tigerhawks scored seven goals in the first half and three in the second.

OSCEOLA – Both soccer teams hosted West Central Valley on Friday. The girls lost their game 10-0, with the Lady Wildcats scoring three in the first half and seven in the second. The boys game saw a 5-3 loss. Clarke scored three goals in the first half, while West Central Valley scored one in the first half and four in the second.