Mustangs race at Lenox Coed meet

The Murray track teams traveled to Lenox last Tuesday for the girls’ second and the boys’ first regular meet of the season. The girls placed tenth with 27 points of 11 teams, and the boys 11 of 12 with 25.5 points. The first place girls team finishers were the Fremont-Mills runners second with a tie between CAM and Stanton. The Lenox boys team placed first, Griswold second and Bedford third.

Aylah Miller ran the 400m dash with a time of 1:09.56 to place third, and placed fifth in the 800m run with a time of 2:59.57. Keirsten Klein placed fourth in the shot put with a distance of 31-07.50. The 4x400m relay team of Sierra Cleghorn, Marlee Busick, Maryssa McMurry and Miller placed fifth with a time of 5:06.43

On the boys side, Jacob Keller and AJ Clarke tied for fourth in the high jump with a height of 5-04.00. Both the 4x400m and 4x800m relay teams placed fourth with times of 4:00.34 and 10:20.79 apiece. The teams are comprised of Keegan Chew, Jaxon Darby, Seth McMurry and Keller, and Chew, Keaton Brammer, Clarke and Keller.

Girls

100m

14. Alex Clark - 15.54

17. McMurray - 15.89

22. Victoria Johnson - 17.35

100m hurdles

11. Busick - 21.20

200m

18. Clark - 34.71

20. Arlette Esteban - 36.47

400m

3. Miller - 1:09.56

400m hurdles

6. Cleghorn - 1:17.33

800m

5. Miller - 2:59.57

Long jump

12. Kinga Kukus - 12-07.25

14. Miller - 11-09.25

15. McMurry - 11-07.25

Shot put

4. Klein - 31-07.50

9. Karina Romero - 28-03.25

13. Maliya Berry - 25-04.25

800 sprint medley

8. 2:39.43

4x100m

12. 1:07.03

13. x1:09.59

4x200m

7. 2:09.00

4x400m

5. 5:06.43

Distance medley

7. 5:31.38

Boys

100m

7. Nolan Gannon - 11.93

15. Brammer - 12.24

32. Kenric Anderson - 14.01

200m

12. Gannon - 26.49

21. Grady Mongar - 28.12

400m

11. Darby - 1:04.26

16. Anderson - 1:15.80

800m

17. Wylee Wright - 2:49.46

1600m

19. Clarke - 6:39.15

Discus

21. Wyatt Patton - 91-11

25. Bryson Fuller - 90-03

34. Brock Heaberlin - 74-07

High jump

4. Keller - 5-04.00

4. Clarke - 5-04.00

Long jump

13. Chew - 16-11.25

16. Keller - 16-07.00

23. Darby - 14-01.50

Shot put

26. Wyatt Patton - 31-00.50

33. Heaberlin - 27-08.50

35. Logan Pate - 23-04.75

800 sprint medley

7. 1:55.89

4x100m

7. 50.75

18. 1:05.67

4x200m

7. 1:48.22

4x400m

4. 4:00.34

4x800m

4. 10:20.79

Distance medley

6. 4:27.29