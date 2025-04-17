Clarke golf season begins

Clarke golf teed off their season at the Carlisle Triangular last Tuesday, placing third with 191 points. Knoxville came in first with 157 points and Carlisle second with 172.

Ryan Diehl tied in seventh place with three other golfers with a nine-hole low of 44. Peyton Lynn had a low of 49 for 14th and Cole Jacobsen a low of 52 for 15th. Kohen Poore took 17th with a low score of 62 and Ivan Greif finished in 18th with a low of 65.

On Friday in Indianola, the Indians placed second of three teams with 195 points. INterstate 35 took first with 168 points and Southwest Valley third with 209 points.