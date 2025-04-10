Clarke boys run at Winterset

Clarke boys track traveled to Winterset on Friday for their first meet for the season. They placed 12th of 13 teams, with three points; ADM took first with 137 points.
Top ten finishers for the Indians were Drake Moore in the 100m dash finishing in sixth place with a time of 11.56, the shuttle hurdle team of Levi White, Tate Shriver, Gracyn Williams and Lincoln Hill finished in ninth with a time of 1:20.77, and the 4x400m relay (Dwight Humphrey, Jacob Barajas, Jorge Andrade and Jake Pontier) and distance medley (Javier Munoz, Jared Perdomo, Edwin Gomez-Perez and Cristian Cortez) both finished 10th with times of 4:31.10 and 4:46.33 respectively.
100m dash
6. Moore - 11.56
33. Tyson Page - 14.24
34. Carson Jones - 14.56
200m dash
24. Perdomo - 26.08
25. Hill - 26.64
32. Cesar Ambriz - 29.44
400m dash
19. Barajas - 1:04.35
20. Ethan Earls - 1:07.06
400m hurdles
16. Earls - 1:15.96
17. John Sanga - 1:19.84
800m run
24. Zeke Lundquist - 2:32.36
28. Pontier - 2:37.85
1600m run
24. Julian Zamarripa Contreras - 6:26.60
Discus
23. Angel Torres - 101-03
25. Sawyer Shields - 98-10
30. Ethan Danley - 90-04
Long Jump
22. Hill - 16-01.00
25. Williams - 15-02.00
27. Jaxton Page - 14-11.50
800m sprint medley
11. 1:51.14
4x100m relay
21. 52.89
Shuttle hurdle
9. 1:20.77
4x200m relay
17. 1:46.98
21. 1:50.48
4x400m relay
10. 4:31.10
4x800m relay
13. 10:39.07
Distance medley
10. 4:46.33