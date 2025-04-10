Clarke boys run at Winterset

Clarke boys track traveled to Winterset on Friday for their first meet for the season. They placed 12th of 13 teams, with three points; ADM took first with 137 points.

Top ten finishers for the Indians were Drake Moore in the 100m dash finishing in sixth place with a time of 11.56, the shuttle hurdle team of Levi White, Tate Shriver, Gracyn Williams and Lincoln Hill finished in ninth with a time of 1:20.77, and the 4x400m relay (Dwight Humphrey, Jacob Barajas, Jorge Andrade and Jake Pontier) and distance medley (Javier Munoz, Jared Perdomo, Edwin Gomez-Perez and Cristian Cortez) both finished 10th with times of 4:31.10 and 4:46.33 respectively.

100m dash

6. Moore - 11.56

33. Tyson Page - 14.24

34. Carson Jones - 14.56

200m dash

24. Perdomo - 26.08

25. Hill - 26.64

32. Cesar Ambriz - 29.44

400m dash

19. Barajas - 1:04.35

20. Ethan Earls - 1:07.06

400m hurdles

16. Earls - 1:15.96

17. John Sanga - 1:19.84

800m run

24. Zeke Lundquist - 2:32.36

28. Pontier - 2:37.85

1600m run

24. Julian Zamarripa Contreras - 6:26.60

Discus

23. Angel Torres - 101-03

25. Sawyer Shields - 98-10

30. Ethan Danley - 90-04

Long Jump

22. Hill - 16-01.00

25. Williams - 15-02.00

27. Jaxton Page - 14-11.50

800m sprint medley

11. 1:51.14

4x100m relay

21. 52.89

Shuttle hurdle

9. 1:20.77

4x200m relay

17. 1:46.98

21. 1:50.48

4x400m relay

10. 4:31.10

4x800m relay

13. 10:39.07

Distance medley

10. 4:46.33