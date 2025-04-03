Two Clarke Lady Indians medal at Albia meet

Last Thursday, Clarke runners traveled to for a regular season meet.

The girls placed fourth of six teams with 98 points behind Cardinal with 100 points, and Albia and Van Buren County tying with 126 points each. Moravia placed fifth with 71 points and Southeast Warren in sixth with 37 points.

Top medal counts for the Lady Indians were Kya Thornton with one gold and one silver and Reagan Fry with one gold and one bronze. Thornton took first in the 200m dash with a time of 27.59 and second in the 100m dash with a time of 13.32. Fry took first in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:20.46, and third in the long jump with a distance of 13-02.00.

The Lady Indians host the DeWitt Invitational today starting at 4:30 p.m.

Event results

*all scores as available on bound.com

100m dash

2. Thornton - 13.32

12. Scarlett Schiltz - 16.71

15. Jimena Aldeiturriaga Hernan - 17.60

200m dash

1. Thornton - 27.59

10. Schiltz - 36.79

12. Maisy Davis - 37.70

400m dash

4. Piper Hertz - 69.26

800m run

6. Izzy Hay - 2:55.02

4x100m relay

1. Clarke - 54.40

4x200m relay

4. Clarke - 2:23.80

4x400m relay

3. Clarke - 5:04.59

400m hurdles

1. Fry - 1:20.46

Long jump

3. Fry - 13-02.00

Shot put

5. Maddie Sweeney - 25-08.00

6. Ahnyka Hewlett - 25-00.00

9. Abbie Schlichte - 24-02.00

Discus

5. Sweeney - 64-11

9. Hewlett - 60-06

12. Schlichte - 57-05

The boys team placed sixth of eight teams with a score of 52. Van Buren County took first with 168 points, Albia second with 95 points, Southeast Warren third with 80 points, Cardinal fourth with 73 points, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont fifth with 70 points, Moravia seventh with 50 points and Twin Cedars in eighth with no points.

Individual results for boys were not available at press time.