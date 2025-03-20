Clarke winter athletes receive SCC honors

Several Clarke athletes from basketball, bowling and wrestling received South Central Iowa Conference all-team honors, announced last week.

Basketball

Brock Watson was named to the SCC basketball second team. Nash Bishop, Ryan Diehl, Peyton Lynn, Reagan Fry, Maisy McCoy and Reese Shaw all received honorable mentions.

Watson, a senior, started and played in 22 games. He made 133 of 271 field goals for a 49.1% rate. On 3-point shots, Watson had a 31.3% shooting rate, making 21 of 67. At the free-throw line, he went 60/104 with a 57.7% hit rate. His total season points were 347. Watson had 217 total rebounds - 65 offensive and 152 defensive - 27 assists, 41 steals, eight blocks, 46 turnovers and 49 fouls.

Senior Bishop played in 17 games and started in 15. He shot a 32.3% from the field with 32 of 99 baskets made and seven of 39 3-points for a 17.9% rate. With free-throws, Bishop made seven of 11 for a 63.6% rate. He had a season total points of 78. In the field, he had 62 rebounds - 20 offensive and 42 defensive - 35 assists, 48 steals, one block, 44 turnovers and 42 fouls.

Diehl, a junior, started and played in 20 games. He hit 67 of 200 baskets from the field, earning a 33.5% rate. Three-point shots had a 29.5% success rate with 31 of 105 made. Diehl had a 62.2% success rate at the free-throw line with 23 of 37 made; his total points for the season were 188. He had 47 rebounds - 15 offensive and 32 defensive - 53 assists, 25 steals, 32 blocks, 66 turnovers and 35 fouls.

Sophomore Lynn started and played in 22 games. He made 66 of 213 shots from the field, earning a 31.0% rate. Lynn had a 30.0% shot rate making 24 of 80, and 66.7% at the free-throw line making 24 of 36. His total points for the season were 180. In rebounds, Lynn had 81 total - 21 offensive and 60 defensive - 36 assists, 10 steals, three blocks, 79 turnovers and 32 fouls.

Sophomore Fry started and played in 20 games. She had 23.8% shooting from the floor, making 59 of 180 2-point shots. One 3-points, she made four of 28 for 14.3% and went 24 for 46 for 52.2% at the free-throw line. Fry had 172 rebounds - 60 offensive and 112 defensive - 31 assists, 43 steals, 79 turnovers and 43 fouls.

McCoy, a junior, started and played in 21 games. She had a 27.4% shooting percentage from the field, making 83 of 303 shots. She made 58 of 223 3-point shots for a 26.0% rate, and 26/50 free-throws for a percentage of 52. McCoy’s season points were 250. She had 62 rebounds - 18 offensive and 44 defensive - 29 assists, 28 steals, two blocks, 83 turnovers and 27 fouls.

Shaw, a sophomore, started in 19 games and played in 20. She went 56 for 212 in the field with a 26.4% shooting rate, 32 for 148 on 3-points with a 21.6% rate and 11 for 34 at the free-throw line for a 32.4% shooting rate. Shaw totaled 155 points for the season. On the floor, Shaw had 135 total rebounds - 38 offensive and 97 defensive - 24 assists, 35 steals, 30 blocks, had 132 turnovers and 60 fouls.

Bowling

Haylee Tipton and Bryce Giza were both named to the SCC bowling second team.

Tipton, a junior, bowled in 14 games this season and had 2,298 total pins with a high game of 194. She played in seven sets with a high set score of 365.

Freshman Giza bowled 22 games and had 4,502 total pins; his highest game was 256. He played in 11 sets and had a high set score of 477.

Wrestling

On the wrestling teams, Urijah Fry was named to the SCC boys wrestling second-team and honorable mentions went to senior Conner Williams, Angel Gomez-Perez and Lincoln Hill. An honorable mention for the SCC girls wrestling team went to Mallory Tidman.

Fry, a sophomore, wrestled at 150 pounds and had a season record of 34-8.

Senior Williams wrestled in the 165-weight class and had a season record of 25-15.

Junior Gomez-Perez wrestled at 106 pounds and had a record for the season of 24-19.

Hill, a sophomore, wrestled in the 157-weight class and had a season record of 14-23.

Sophomore Tidman wrestled at 190 pounds. She had a season record of 24-11.