Clarke girls at Dickinson Relays

Clarke track kicked off its season last Tuesday, with five girls representing the Indians at the UNI Dickinson Relays.

In the 200-m relays, Kya Thornton placed 16 with a time of 27.51. Victoria Rosales took 53rd with a time of 28.56, and Reagan Fry 121 with a time of 30.29.

Piper Hertz ran the 400-m relay, placing 148 with a time of 1:13.02.

Rosales participated in the high jump, placing 42nd with a height of 4-06.00.

A 4x200-m relay team of Hertz, Thornton, Fry and Rosales finished in 33rd with a time of 1:56.19.

Thornton and Finley Cooper ran in the 60m preliminaries with places and times of 24 at 8.23 and 149 at 9.05 respectively, and Cooper and Fy ran in the 60-m hurdle preliminaries with places and times of 76 at 11.00 and 102 at 11.29 respectively.