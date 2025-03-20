March 20, 2025

Clarke girls at Dickinson Relays

By OST

Clarke track kicked off its season last Tuesday, with five girls representing the Indians at the UNI Dickinson Relays.

In the 200-m relays, Kya Thornton placed 16 with a time of 27.51. Victoria Rosales took 53rd with a time of 28.56, and Reagan Fry 121 with a time of 30.29.

Piper Hertz ran the 400-m relay, placing 148 with a time of 1:13.02.

Rosales participated in the high jump, placing 42nd with a height of 4-06.00.

A 4x200-m relay team of Hertz, Thornton, Fry and Rosales finished in 33rd with a time of 1:56.19.

Thornton and Finley Cooper ran in the 60m preliminaries with places and times of 24 at 8.23 and 149 at 9.05 respectively, and Cooper and Fy ran in the 60-m hurdle preliminaries with places and times of 76 at 11.00 and 102 at 11.29 respectively.