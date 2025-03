The South Central Conference football districts for the 2025-26 school year were relased on March 5. Clarke will be in the 2A District 8, along with Chariton, Clarinda, Grand View Chrisian, Van Meter and Woodward Granger.

Other schools in the conference include Albia, Cardinal, Centerville, Chariton, Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Knoxville. Albia, Centerville and Davis County will be in 2A District 7, Cardinal and EBF in 1A District 6 and Knoxville in 3A District 5.