Clarke boys basketball end season

ADEL -- The Clarke Indians fell 89-25 to the ADM Tigers on Feb. 14 in the first round of Class 3A, region 7 play. The Tigers commanded an early lead, going 22-9 in the first quarter and then 49-14 going into halftime. The Indians were only able to put up eight points in the third quarter and three in the fourth, to ADM’s 18 and 22.

Ryan Diehl scored 10 of the Indian’s 25 points, with six points coming from three-point shots. Brock Nall added five, Brock Watson four, and three apiece from Peyton Lynn and Deegan Neese; Lynn, Nall and Neese each had a three-point shot. Nash Bishop and Watson logged four rebounds each, and Watson had three steals.

The Indians finished their season at 5-17.

CLARKE 25

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 9 2-2 25. Peyton Lynn 1 0-0 3, Brock Watson 2 0-0 4, Ryan Diehl 3 2-2 10, Brock Nall 2 0-0 5, Deegan Neese 1 0-0 3. 3-point goals – 5 (Lynn 1, Diehl 2, Nall 1, Neese 1). Rebounds – 22 (Eli Fry 2, Nash Bishop 4, Watson 4, Diehl 1, Jordyn Deleon Elias 2, Nall 3, Denilson Deleon Elias 1). Assists – 6 (Fry 1, Lynn 1, Diehl 2, DeVante Caldwell 1, Edwin Ramos 1). Steals – 7 (Lynn 1, Watson 3, Diehl 1, Nall 2). Blocks – 0. Turnovers – 23. Team fouls – 11. Fouled out – 0.

ADM 89

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 34 8-13 89. 3-point goals – 13. Rebounds – 34. Assists – 26. Steals – 16. Blocks – 5. Turnovers – 14. Team fouls – 3. Fouled out – 0.