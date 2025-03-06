Clarke archers at State

Clarke archers competed at the State Archery Tournament over the weekend at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

3D results

Elementary

Jayden Lampe, 5th grade

Score: 245, Tens: 2

Elementary boys rank: 28 of 91

5th grade boys rank: 26 of 62

Overall boys rank: 417 of 600

Middle school

Landon Fry, 8th grade

Score: 260, Tens: 5

Middle school boys rank: 99 of 255

8th grade boys rank: 54 of 98

Overall boys rank: 278 of 600

High school

Masan Redman, 9th grade

Score: 278, Tens: 14

High school boys rank: 59 of 254

9th grade boys rank: 12 of 80

Overall boys rank: 71 of 600

Lucas Steinbach, 10th grade

Score: 272, Tens: 11

High school boys rank: 92 of 254

10th grade boys rank: 25 of 64

Overall boys rank: 139 of 600

Bullseye results

Elementary

Lampe

Score: 261, Tens: 7

Elementary boys rank: 18 of 204

5th grade boys rank: 15 of 136

Overall boys rank: 557 of 1193

Middle school

Chloe Cockayne, 6th grade

Score: 270, Tens: 12

Middle school girls rank: 40 of 311

6th grade girls rank: 7 of 72

Overall girls rank: 190 of 852

Landon Fry

Score: 265, Tens: 9

Middle school boys rank: 150 of 493

8th grade boys rank: 69 of 203

Overall boys rank: 453 of 1193

Jordan Murphy, 8th grade

Middle school girls rank: 124 of 311

8th grade girls rank: 57 of 128

Overall girls rank: 413 of 852

High school

Redman

Score 282, Tens: 17

High school boys rank: 53 of 496

9th grade boys rank: 10 of 156

Overall boys rank: 54 of 1193

Dwight Humphrey, 9th grade

Score: 275, Tens: 13

High school boys rank: 135 of 496

9th grade boys rank: 30 of 156

Overall boys rank: 190 of 1193

Steinbach

Score 273, Tens: 13

High school boys rank: 164 of 496

10th grade boys rank: 44 of 116

Overall boys rank: 237 of 1193

Cole McCann, 12th grade of 496

Score: 267, Tens: 12

High school boys rank: 259 of 496

12th grade boys rank: 55 of 108

Overall boys rank: 397 of 1193

Austin Stoll, 9th grade

Score: 243, Tens: 4

High school boys rank: 463 of 496

9th grade boys rank: 143 of 156

Overall boys rank: 918 of 1193

Libby Wright, 10th grade

Score: 253, Tens: 5

High school girls rank: 338 of 414

10th grade girls rank: 67 of 88

Overall girls rank: 524 of 852

Clarke archers are coached by Caleb Brandauer.