Clarke archers at State

Clarke archers competed at the State Archery Tournament over the weekend at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
3D results
Elementary
Jayden Lampe, 5th grade
Score: 245, Tens: 2
Elementary boys rank: 28 of 91
5th grade boys rank: 26 of 62
Overall boys rank: 417 of 600
Middle school
Landon Fry, 8th grade
Score: 260, Tens: 5
Middle school boys rank: 99 of 255
8th grade boys rank: 54 of 98
Overall boys rank: 278 of 600
High school
Masan Redman, 9th grade
Score: 278, Tens: 14
High school boys rank: 59 of 254
9th grade boys rank: 12 of 80
Overall boys rank: 71 of 600
Lucas Steinbach, 10th grade
Score: 272, Tens: 11
High school boys rank: 92 of 254
10th grade boys rank: 25 of 64
Overall boys rank: 139 of 600
Bullseye results
Elementary
Lampe
Score: 261, Tens: 7
Elementary boys rank: 18 of 204
5th grade boys rank: 15 of 136
Overall boys rank: 557 of 1193
Middle school
Chloe Cockayne, 6th grade
Score: 270, Tens: 12
Middle school girls rank: 40 of 311
6th grade girls rank: 7 of 72
Overall girls rank: 190 of 852
Landon Fry
Score: 265, Tens: 9
Middle school boys rank: 150 of 493
8th grade boys rank: 69 of 203
Overall boys rank: 453 of 1193
Jordan Murphy, 8th grade
Middle school girls rank: 124 of 311
8th grade girls rank: 57 of 128
Overall girls rank: 413 of 852
High school
Redman
Score 282, Tens: 17
High school boys rank: 53 of 496
9th grade boys rank: 10 of 156
Overall boys rank: 54 of 1193
Dwight Humphrey, 9th grade
Score: 275, Tens: 13
High school boys rank: 135 of 496
9th grade boys rank: 30 of 156
Overall boys rank: 190 of 1193
Steinbach
Score 273, Tens: 13
High school boys rank: 164 of 496
10th grade boys rank: 44 of 116
Overall boys rank: 237 of 1193
Cole McCann, 12th grade of 496
Score: 267, Tens: 12
High school boys rank: 259 of 496
12th grade boys rank: 55 of 108
Overall boys rank: 397 of 1193
Austin Stoll, 9th grade
Score: 243, Tens: 4
High school boys rank: 463 of 496
9th grade boys rank: 143 of 156
Overall boys rank: 918 of 1193
Libby Wright, 10th grade
Score: 253, Tens: 5
High school girls rank: 338 of 414
10th grade girls rank: 67 of 88
Overall girls rank: 524 of 852
Clarke archers are coached by Caleb Brandauer.