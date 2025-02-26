Murray ball ends postseason run

The Murray girls basketball team ended their postseason run on Feb. 18 at Melcher-Dallas with a 51-35 loss to the home team.

Maliya Berry was the high scorer with 15 points that included two three-point shots, followed by Leah Frederick with 10 total. Keirsten Klein added seven, Karina Romero two and Aylah Miller one. Klein had eight total rebounds - two offensive and six defensive, and Berry seven - four offensive and three defensive. Mallory Page logged three assists of the team’s six.

The Lady Mustangs ended their season 16-8.

MURRAY 35

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 12 9-18 35. Maliya Berry 5 3-4 15, Leah Frederick 4 2-4 10, Keirsten Klein 2 3-8 7, Karina Romero 1 0-0 2, Aylah Miller 0 1-2 1. 3-point goals – 2 (Berry). Rebounds – 21 (Berry 7, Mallory Page 2, Frederick 2, Klein 8, Romero 1, Miller 1). Assists – 6 (Berry 2, Page 3, Klein 1). Steals – 9 (Berry 2, Page 2, Frederick 2, Klein 1, Miller 2). Blocks – 5 (Berry 2, Klein 3). Turnovers – 14. Team fouls – 14. Fouled out – 1 (Page).

MELCHER-DALLAS 51

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 17 16-21 51. 3-point goals – 1. Rebounds – 42. Assists – 5. Steals – 10. Blocks – 6. Turnovers – 12. Team fouls – 0. Fouled out – 0.

BOYS

A 53-41 loss to Stanton on Feb. 17 in the first round of Class 1A regional play had the Murray Mustangs finish their season at 13-8.

MURRAY 41

Individual stats not available at press time.

STANTON 53

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 19 7-10 53. 3-point goals – 8. Rebounds – 38. Assists – 15. Steals – 13. Blocks – 6. Turnovers – 23. Team fouls – 7. Fouled out – 0.