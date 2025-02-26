Mathews qualifies for state bowling

OSCEOLA -- Clarke hosted the regional boys and girls Class 1A state qualifying meet last Monday and Tuesday at Alley Bowl. Participating teams were Clarke, Centerville, Gilbert, Knoxville, Southeast Warren and Vinton-Shellsburg. The top team and top four individuals per site advanced to the state meet.

Sophomore Aydan Mathews was Clarke’s only individual bowler to qualify for state, held Monday of this week. Mathews had a series score of 627, an average of 209. The other three from this meet to go on to state were from Vinton-Shellsburg.

On the girls side, Haylee Tipton finished in fifth place with a score of 514. Emily Glenn finished in eighth with a score of 471; the top four to advance to state were all from Vinton-Shellsburg.

At the state bowling tournament on Monday, Mathews tied for 15th out of 32 bowlers. He bowled a 224, 190 and 227 for a 641 series.