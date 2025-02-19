Boys wrestling season ends at Glenwood

Clarke wrestling ended its season Saturday at Glenwood at the Class 2A District 6 state qualifying meet. With four, fourth place finishers, the Indians fell just short of sending any of their grapplers to state this year. The fourth place finishes went to Bowen Page (120), Isaias Lopez (144), Urijah Fry (150) and Conner Williams (165).

106

Angel Gomez-Perez received a bye in championship round one, and lost by 1:17 fall to Nathan Sandquist (Harlan Comm.) in the quarterfinal. He received a bye in consolation round one, and lost in the consolation semi to Keaton Schroeder (Atlantic) by tech fall 17-1.

120

Page won by tech fall 18-3 over Camden Whipp (Clarinda) in the quarterfinal. He lost the semifinal by 1:56 fall to Judah Gurwell (Winterset), and won by major decision 18-5 in the consolation semi over Jack Hansen (Audubon). The third place match went to Spencer Fink (Harlan Comm.) by tech fall 16-1).

126

Brandon Sanchez Flores received a bye in round one of the championships, and lost by 0:40 fall to Lane Elmquist (Audubon) in the quarterfinal. The consolation round one went to Westin Clemens (Winterset) by a 1:51 fall over Sanchez Flores.

138

Milad Ibraheem lost by 5-4 decision to Connor Wear (Glenwood) in the quarterfinal. He received a bye in consolation round one, and lost by 1:12 fall to Kyler Sandholm (Red Oak) in the consolation semi).

144

Lopez received a bye in championship round one. He lost by 1:26 fall to Ethan Haubrich (Audubon) in the quarterfinal, and received a bye in consolation round one. In the consolation semi, Lopez won by tech fall 22-6 over Carson VanScoy (Red Oak). The third place match went to Haubrich by 1:28 fall over Lopez.

150

Fry received a bye in the quarterfinal, and lost by 3:50 fall to Jayden Harter (Atlantic) in the semifinal. In the consolation semi, Fry won by 1:05 fall over Owen Peverill (Glenwood), and lost by 1:23 fall to Brody McKinley (Harlan Comm.) in the third place match.

157

Lincoln Hill received a bye in championship round one. He lost by 6-3 decision to Chayton Snethen (Harlan Comm.) in the quarterfinal, and lost by 9-7 decision to Jackson Perdue (Red Oak) in consolation round one.

165

Williams won by 2:51 fall over Mason Kasperbauer (Audubon) in the quarterfinal, and lost by 1:02 fall to Adam Baier (Red Oak) in the semifinal. Williams won by major decision 16-4 over Jaden Stephens (Harlan Comm.) in the consolation semi, and lost the third place match to Nile Lundvall (Glenwood) by tech fall 16-1.

175

John Sanga received a bye in championship round one. He lost by 1:37 fall to Bowen Tadlock (Winterset) in the quarterfinal, and received a bye in consolation round one. The consolation semi went to Brody Bendorf (Harlan Comm.) by 1:40 fall over Sanga.

190

Easton Brokaw received a bye in championship round one. He lost by 3:02 fall to Pauley Simonetti (Glenwood) in the quarterfinal, and consolation round one went to Griffin Phillips (Clarinda) by 3:00 fall over Brokaw.

215

Jonathan Galvez lost by 1:20 fall to Travin Thomas (Atlantic) in the quarterfinal, and received a bye for consolation round one. Oliver Dykes (Red Oak) won by 0:42 fall over Galvez in the consolation semi.

285

Angel Torres lost by 1:29 fall to Austin Spray (Harlan Comm.) in the quarterfinal, and received a bye for consolation round one. The consolation semi was won by Drake Buthe (Glenwood) by 1:07 fall over Torres.