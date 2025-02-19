Bowlers break school record

At home last Thursday in a triangular meet with Creston and Davis County, the Clarke boy bowlers took first with a high score of 3166, breaking the previous school record of 3109. Individually, Cooper Ciecalone took first with 474 total pins. Bryce Giza picked up second with 471 total pins and Logan Gracey third with 434 total pins. Claire Jacobsen finished in second for the girls with 367 total pins.

Earlier in the week, both teams beat the visiting Lenox teams.

The bowlers held their state placement tournaments on Monday and Tuesday - see the results next week.

RESULTS

Clarke 2445, Lenox 1854

Girls total pins

1. Essa Jones-Clark - 353

2. Haylee Tipton - 351

3. Jolynn McKnight - 35

4. Emily Glenn - 330

6. Claire Jacobsen - 297

8. Alicia Castillo - 259

Girls high game

1. Jones-Clark - 203

2. Tipton - 191

3. Glenn - 183

4. McKnight - 181

6. Jacobsen - 151

7. Castillo - 149

Clarke 2783, Lenox 1844

Boys total pins

1. Bryce Giza - 439

2. Aydan Mathews - 387

3. Cooper Ciecalone - 375

4. Cael Wisniewski - 366

6. Tayton Dudney - 309

7. Luka Schiro - 306

Boys high game

1. Giza - 227

2. Ciecalone - 206

3. Mathews - 203

4. Wisniewski - 190

6. Schiro - 173

7. Dudney - 161

1. Clarke - 3166

2. Davis County - 2653

3. Creston - 2493

Boys

Total pins

1. Ciecalone - 474

2. Giza - 471

3. Logan Gracey - 434

8. Mathews - 377

10. Wisniewski - 359

15. Dudney - 275

High game

1. Gracey - 252

2. Ciecalone - 241

3. Giza - 236

7. Mathews - 214

9. Wisniewski - 204

15. Dudney - 150

1. Davis County - 2526

2. Clarke - 2410

3. Creston - 971

Girls

Total pins

2. Jacobsen - 367

6. Tipton - 319

8. Jones-Clark - 318

9. Abbi Nash - 301

10. Glenn - 274

12. McKnight - 256

High game

2. Jacobsen - 198

6. Tipton - 171

8. Jones-Clark - 165

9. Nash - 162

10. Glenn - 145

11. McKnight - 144