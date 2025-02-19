Bowlers break school record

At home last Thursday in a triangular meet with Creston and Davis County, the Clarke boy bowlers took first with a high score of 3166, breaking the previous school record of 3109. Individually, Cooper Ciecalone took first with 474 total pins. Bryce Giza picked up second with 471 total pins and Logan Gracey third with 434 total pins. Claire Jacobsen finished in second for the girls with 367 total pins.
Earlier in the week, both teams beat the visiting Lenox teams.
The bowlers held their state placement tournaments on Monday and Tuesday - see the results next week.
RESULTS
Clarke 2445, Lenox 1854
Girls total pins
1. Essa Jones-Clark - 353
2. Haylee Tipton - 351
3. Jolynn McKnight - 35
4. Emily Glenn - 330
6. Claire Jacobsen - 297
8. Alicia Castillo - 259
Girls high game
1. Jones-Clark - 203
2. Tipton - 191
3. Glenn - 183
4. McKnight - 181
6. Jacobsen - 151
7. Castillo - 149
Clarke 2783, Lenox 1844
Boys total pins
1. Bryce Giza - 439
2. Aydan Mathews - 387
3. Cooper Ciecalone - 375
4. Cael Wisniewski - 366
6. Tayton Dudney - 309
7. Luka Schiro - 306
Boys high game
1. Giza - 227
2. Ciecalone - 206
3. Mathews - 203
4. Wisniewski - 190
6. Schiro - 173
7. Dudney - 161
1. Clarke - 3166
2. Davis County - 2653
3. Creston - 2493
Boys
Total pins
1. Ciecalone - 474
2. Giza - 471
3. Logan Gracey - 434
8. Mathews - 377
10. Wisniewski - 359
15. Dudney - 275
High game
1. Gracey - 252
2. Ciecalone - 241
3. Giza - 236
7. Mathews - 214
9. Wisniewski - 204
15. Dudney - 150
1. Davis County - 2526
2. Clarke - 2410
3. Creston - 971
Girls
Total pins
2. Jacobsen - 367
6. Tipton - 319
8. Jones-Clark - 318
9. Abbi Nash - 301
10. Glenn - 274
12. McKnight - 256
High game
2. Jacobsen - 198
6. Tipton - 171
8. Jones-Clark - 165
9. Nash - 162
10. Glenn - 145
11. McKnight - 144