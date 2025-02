Clarke girls bowling traveled to Mount Ayr on Monday, where they placed second with 2120 points. Abbi Nash had the high game of both schools with a score of 187.

High Game

1. Nash - 187

4. Essa Jones-Clark - 168

6. Alicia Castillo - 148

7. Jolynn McKnight - 147

8. Claire Jacobsen - 139

9. Emily Glenn - 136

Total pins

2. Nash - 312

3. Jones-Clark - 301

5. Jacobsen - 276

7. Castillo - 270

8. McKnight - 268

10. Glenn - 260