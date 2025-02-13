Clarke archery weekend of Feb. 8, 2025

Clarke archers participated in two events over the weekend - the West Des Moines 14th Annual Tiger Archery Bullseye - Coach Tammy Zenti Memorial Bullseye Tournament and the the West Des Moines 7th Annual Coach Cheryl McConnell 3D Challenge.

In the Bullseye tournament, Masan Redman took fourth and Dwight Humphrey eighth out of 145 high school boys. Lucas Steinbach placed in the top 20, in 13th. On the girls side, Libby Wright took 16th of 115 high school girls.

In the 3D tournament, Steinbach took fifth and Redman eighth of 89 high school boys.

Bullseye - boys

4. Redman - 287

8. Humphrey - 282, personal best

13. Steinbach - 280

35. Austin Stoll - 272

61. Levi White - 263

66. Joey Turpin - 261

72. Cole McCann - 259

93. Oliver Hay - 250

114. Casey Wade - 238

116. Carson Jones - 238

139. Luke Wade - 197

Bullseye - girls

16. Wright - 272

83. Natalie McGaw - 239

3D - boys

5. Steinbach - 280, personal best

8. Redman - 280

41. Humphrey - 262

43. Stoll - 259

45. White - 258

50. Turpin - 254

58. Jones - 248, personal best

78. C. Wade - 226

85. L. Wade - 177

3D - girls

39. Wright - 251