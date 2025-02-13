Clarke archery weekend of Feb. 8, 2025

Clarke archers participated in two events over the weekend - the West Des Moines 14th Annual Tiger Archery Bullseye - Coach Tammy Zenti Memorial Bullseye Tournament and the the West Des Moines 7th Annual Coach Cheryl McConnell 3D Challenge.
In the Bullseye tournament, Masan Redman took fourth and Dwight Humphrey eighth out of 145 high school boys. Lucas Steinbach placed in the top 20, in 13th. On the girls side, Libby Wright took 16th of 115 high school girls.
In the 3D tournament, Steinbach took fifth and Redman eighth of 89 high school boys.
Bullseye - boys
4. Redman - 287
8. Humphrey - 282, personal best
13. Steinbach - 280
35. Austin Stoll - 272
61. Levi White - 263
66. Joey Turpin - 261
72. Cole McCann - 259
93. Oliver Hay - 250
114. Casey Wade - 238
116. Carson Jones - 238
139. Luke Wade - 197
Bullseye - girls
16. Wright - 272
83. Natalie McGaw - 239
3D - boys
5. Steinbach - 280, personal best
8. Redman - 280
41. Humphrey - 262
43. Stoll - 259
45. White - 258
50. Turpin - 254
58. Jones - 248, personal best
78. C. Wade - 226
85. L. Wade - 177
3D - girls
39. Wright - 251