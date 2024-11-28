Murray fall athletes earn Bluegrass all-conference honors

Five football players and two volleyball players from Murray were named to the Bluegrass Conference all-conference teams for the fall 2024 sports season - Caden Page, Nolan Gannon, Austin Peterson, Keegan Chew, Ayden Lamb, Leah Frederick and Maliya Berry.

Football

Page, a senior, was named to the all-conference first team as a defensive utility. For the Mustangs, Page played quarterback and linebacker. As quarterback, he had 55 of 128 pass attempts caught, for a pass completion rate of 43.0%. He threw for 704 yards, had seven touchdown passes and threw six interceptions. Page rushed 122 times for 587 yards, including seven touchdowns. He also received the ball four times for 45 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, Page had 49 total tackles, with 35 solo, two sacks and eight for loss. He had one fumble recovery and two interceptions. He returned three kicks for 41 yards, and two punt returns for 45 yards that included one touchdown. Page had six, two-point conversions.

Sophomore Gannon was named to the second team as a running back and linebacker, both positions he played during the season. Gannon had 96 rushing carries for 447 yards, including nine touchdowns. He had four receiving carries for 85 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, Gannon led the team in tackles with 54.0 total, including 45 solo, 2.5 sacks and 10.0 for loss. He had one fumble recovery.

Gannon had two, two-point conversions. He returned two kicks for 19 yards.

Peterson, a senior, was named to the second team on the offensive and defensive line. During the season, he played offensive guard and defensive tackle, and kicked for the team. On receptions, Peterson had one for 30 yards. He had 34.0 total tackles, of which 24 were solo, 4.0 sacks and 9.0 for loss. He had two fumble recoveries.

Peterson had 43 kickoffs for 1,516 yards, including 11 touchbacks and was one for two in point after kicks. He successfully completed one, two-point conversion.

Chew, sophomore, received an honorable mention. He played quarterback and safety. As quarterback, he had a 50.0% pass completion rate, with 23 of 46 caught. He threw for 359 yards, including seven touchdowns and one interception. Chew rushed 15 times for 47 yards with one touchdown. He had 10 receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Chew had 36 tackles, of which 27 were solo and had one for loss.

Chew had five kick returns for four yards, and one punt return. He punted 24 times for 642 yards, and had four, two-point conversions.

Sophomore Lamb, received an honorable mention. Lamb played as wide receiver and linebacker. He had eight rushing carries for 34 yards, and 25 receptions for 234 yards and three touchdowns. On tackles, Lamb had 28.0 total, with 21 solo and 1.5 for loss. Lamb fielded 24 kick returns for a total of 498 yards and one touchdown. He returned eight punts for 111 yards, and had two, two-point conversions.

Volleyball

Sophomore Frederick was named to the all-conference second team, starting and playing in 25 games, 63 sets. Frederick led the Lady Mustangs in serve attempts with 217, 179 of which were successful for an 82.5% serve rate. Of her serves, she had 36 aces. On offense, Frederick had 196 assists, 27 kills and 106 offensive attacks. Defensively, Frederick had 62 digs.

Berry, a freshman, received an honorable mention. She started and played 23 games across 55 sets. With serving, Berry had a 94.1% success rate. She had 127 of 135 successful serves, and 13 aces. Berry had 312 offensive attacks, along with 74 kills and eight assists. On defense, Berry had two assists, 11.0 blocks and 70 digs.