Streetscape update for week of March 31, 2025

The most current update on the downtown streetscape project
Recent Weeks:
-Water main installation and water main services completed on Washington Street.
-Sanitary sewer service installation
This Week:
Phase 1A Washington Street
-Monday 3/31 to Wednesday 4/2
Contractor will finish sanitary sewer service installations as well as replace existing sanitary sewer manholes along Washington Street.
-Thursday 4/3 to Friday 4/4
Contractor will begin storm sewer installation along Washington Street.
-Sidewalk preparation may begin this week, contingent upon the completion of sanitary sewer installations.
Looking Ahead:
-Washington Street will remain closed as storm sewer installation continues through the following weeks.
- Main Street is expected to close within the next 3-4 weeks following the completion of the storm sewer installation.