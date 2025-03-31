Streetscape update for week of March 31, 2025

The most current update on the downtown streetscape project

Recent Weeks:

-Water main installation and water main services completed on Washington Street.

-Sanitary sewer service installation

This Week:

Phase 1A Washington Street

-Monday 3/31 to Wednesday 4/2

Contractor will finish sanitary sewer service installations as well as replace existing sanitary sewer manholes along Washington Street.

-Thursday 4/3 to Friday 4/4

Contractor will begin storm sewer installation along Washington Street.

-Sidewalk preparation may begin this week, contingent upon the completion of sanitary sewer installations.

Looking Ahead:

-Washington Street will remain closed as storm sewer installation continues through the following weeks.

- Main Street is expected to close within the next 3-4 weeks following the completion of the storm sewer installation.