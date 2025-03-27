Washington Street Transformation: Major Infrastructure Upgrades Underway

Progress continues downtown, with significant improvements already completed and more underway. The transformation of Washington Street is well on its way, ensuring a stronger infrastructure for the city.

Recent Progress

Washington Street Asphalt Removal : The asphalt has been fully milled to prepare for underground utility installations.

: The asphalt has been fully milled to prepare for underground utility installations. New Water Main Installation : A brand-new water main has replaced the previous one, which was over 120 years old.

: A brand-new water main has replaced the previous one, which was over 120 years old. Fire Hydrants Installed : Two new fire hydrants have been added, improving fire safety in the area.

: Two new fire hydrants have been added, improving fire safety in the area. Gas Line Replacement : Coordination with Alliant Energy led to the replacement of existing gas lines along Washington Street.

: Coordination with Alliant Energy led to the replacement of existing gas lines along Washington Street. Water Main Testing: Following installation, pressure and bacteria tests were conducted to ensure the new system met all safety standards.

Infrastructure Upgrades

Business Connections : New water service lines were installed, replacing outdated infrastructure and ensuring a reliable water supply. All businesses along Washington Street are now connected to the new water main, including the replacement of lead service lines for three businesses. In total, over 850 feet of new water service lines have been installed.

: New water service lines were installed, replacing outdated infrastructure and ensuring a reliable water supply. All businesses along Washington Street are now connected to the new water main, including the replacement of lead service lines for three businesses. In total, over 850 feet of new water service lines have been installed. Sidewalk Panel Work : To complete the new connections, sidewalk panels were temporarily removed and backfilled with rock to restore accessibility. Business access remains available through front entrances.

: To complete the new connections, sidewalk panels were temporarily removed and backfilled with rock to restore accessibility. Business access remains available through front entrances. Light Pole Removal: All light poles along Washington Street have been taken down to prepare for the installation of new sidewalks.

Main Street & Washington Street Intersection Closure

To connect the new water main on Washington Street to Main Street, the intersection was temporarily closed. This vital connection enhances water infrastructure throughout the city, playing a critical role in maintaining water pressure and fire flows in the southeast quadrant.

A Piece of History Unearthed

During construction, crews uncovered a hidden space beneath Ultimate Care Medical Clinic. The discovery suggests the foundation and area date back to before 1886. A void running the length of the building beneath the sidewalk was safely backfilled using geofoam, a material that helps manage backfill pressure and structural load.

Looking Ahead on Washington Street

The next phase of construction will focus on installing new sanitary sewer lines and a stormwater system, further enhancing Osceola’s infrastructure. In the coming weeks, the sidewalks will be fully removed and replaced with new ones.

City Administrator, Ty Wheeler, commented on the progress, stating, “This project is a significant investment in Osceola’s future. By upgrading our infrastructure, we are ensuring the reliability of essential services for residents and businesses while also improving the overall look and function of our downtown area. We appreciate the community’s patience and support as we work to complete these critical upgrades.”