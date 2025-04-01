April 02, 2025

Severe Storms are possible late tonight into early Wednesday morning.

By National Weather Service
Iowa's severe weather outlook for April 1, 2025.

Iowa's severe weather outlook for April 1, 2025.

Updated via National Weather Service at 12:58 p.m. on April 1, 2025.

Updated via National Weather Service at 12:58 p.m. on April 1, 2025.

Key Messages

● Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop over western Iowa around 11pm tonight, moving very quickly northeast into Wednesday morning.

● The highest potential for severe weather is in the Slight Risk area (2 out of 5) over southern Iowa.

● A brief period with additional severe storms is also possible late Wednesday morning and into the afternoon.

● The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds, though a tornado cannot be completely ruled out across the far south.

Large Hail and Damaging Winds are the Main Threats

• A very small risk of a tornado may occur over far south/southwestern Iowa late tonight.

• Damaging wind gusts around 60-70 mph are possible over south/southwestern Iowa with any severe storms.

• Large hail is the most likely threat with any severe storms over central Iowa, though the highest threat is limited to south/southwestern Iowa.

Storms Exiting Wednesday Morning

Iowa severe weather outlook for April 2, 2025.

Iowa severe weather outlook for April 2, 2025.

• Fast-moving storms continue early over eastern Iowa, with more possible starting midday.

• Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threat.

• A few tornadoes are a secondary threat.