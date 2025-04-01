Severe Storms are possible late tonight into early Wednesday morning.

Updated via National Weather Service at 12:58 p.m. on April 1, 2025.

Weather outlook from the National Weather Service, as updated April 1, 2025 morning.

Key Messages

● Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop over western Iowa around 11pm tonight, moving very quickly northeast into Wednesday morning.

● The highest potential for severe weather is in the Slight Risk area (2 out of 5) over southern Iowa.

● A brief period with additional severe storms is also possible late Wednesday morning and into the afternoon.

● The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds, though a tornado cannot be completely ruled out across the far south.

Large Hail and Damaging Winds are the Main Threats

• A very small risk of a tornado may occur over far south/southwestern Iowa late tonight.

• Damaging wind gusts around 60-70 mph are possible over south/southwestern Iowa with any severe storms.

• Large hail is the most likely threat with any severe storms over central Iowa, though the highest threat is limited to south/southwestern Iowa.

Storms Exiting Wednesday Morning

Iowa severe weather outlook for April 2, 2025. (graphic National Weather Service)

• Fast-moving storms continue early over eastern Iowa, with more possible starting midday.

• Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threat.

• A few tornadoes are a secondary threat.