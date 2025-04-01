Severe Storms are possible late tonight into early Wednesday morning.

Updated via National Weather Service at 12:58 p.m. on April 1, 2025.
Weather outlook from the National Weather Service, as updated April 1, 2025 morning.
Key Messages
● Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop over western Iowa around 11pm tonight, moving very quickly northeast into Wednesday morning.
● The highest potential for severe weather is in the Slight Risk area (2 out of 5) over southern Iowa.
● A brief period with additional severe storms is also possible late Wednesday morning and into the afternoon.
● The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds, though a tornado cannot be completely ruled out across the far south.
Large Hail and Damaging Winds are the Main Threats
• A very small risk of a tornado may occur over far south/southwestern Iowa late tonight.
• Damaging wind gusts around 60-70 mph are possible over south/southwestern Iowa with any severe storms.
• Large hail is the most likely threat with any severe storms over central Iowa, though the highest threat is limited to south/southwestern Iowa.
Storms Exiting Wednesday Morning
• Fast-moving storms continue early over eastern Iowa, with more possible starting midday.
• Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threat.
• A few tornadoes are a secondary threat.